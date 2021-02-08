Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with each other in Match No. 88 of 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). The encounter will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

Bengaluru FC are on a four-match unbeaten run but they managed to win just once during that period. The Blues scored five goals and conceded only thrice, picking up two clean sheets.

Xisco Hernandez made his first appearance for Bengaluru FC in 2021 in their last match against Chennaiyin FC, and might get a start. Ashique Kuruniyan is training with the squad. But Naushad Moosa made it clear in the post-match press conference that he won't feature in the matchday squad. Dimas Delgado has returned from Spain but is still in quarantine. The club is still waiting for the results of Cleiton Silva's fitness test.

ATK Mohun Bagan have picked up ten points in their last five matches and scored on each occasion. They pumped in ten goals and conceded only six in that stretch.

ATK Mohun Bagan will miss the services of Pronay Halder and Pritam Kotal after they picked up their fourth yellow card. Carl McHugh will be available for selection after he served his one-match suspension.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

Following the merger of ATK FC and Mohun Bagan, the two sides have played each other only once. The Mariners beat Bengaluru FC 1-0, courtesy of a first-half strike from David Williams.

Top scorers from the current season

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna (11)

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (5), Cleiton Silva (5)

Clean sheets from the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (8)

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (4)

More stats and numbers from the current season

Most Saves: Arindam Bhattacharya - 43 (ATKMB), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 42 (BFC)

Most Passes: Lenny Rodrigues - 494 (ATKMB), Dimas Delgado - 664 (BFC)

Most Interceptions: Pritam Kotal - 31 (ATKMB), Harmanjot Khabra - 30 (BFC)

Most Tackles: Carl McHugh - 80 (ATKMB), Suresh Wangjam - 57 (BFC)

Most Touches: Pritam Kotal - 781 (ATKMB), Erik Paartalu - 787 (BFC)

Most Assists: Manvir Singh - 3 (ATKMB), Cleiton Silva - 3 (BFC)

Most Shots: Roy Krishna - 44 (ATKMB), Sunil Chhetri - 36 (BFC)