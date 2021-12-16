Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Bengaluru FC in Match No. 31 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC, managed by Marco Pezzaiuoli, have failed to find form in the current ISL season. They have one win and four losses, placing them ninth in the rankings. They were defeated 1-2 by FC Goa in their most recent game. Marco Pezzaiouli's men will do everything they can to beat ATK Mohun Bagan.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, started the season with 4-2 and 3-0 wins over Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal, respectively. However, they were defeated twice in a row by Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC. With seven points, they are now sixth in the points table.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC faced ATK Mohun Bagan twice last season, with the latter winning both games. They last met in February 2021, with the Mariners winning 2-0.

Matches Played: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Bengaluru FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna (14), David Williams (6)

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (8), Cleiton Silva (7)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (10 clean sheets in 23 matches)

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ( 4 clean sheets in 19 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 59, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) - 58, Lalthuammawia Ralte (Bengaluru FC) - 3

Most passes: Carl Mchugh (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 792, Lenny Rorigues (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 750, Erik Paartalu (Bengaluru FC) - 782

Most interceptions: Harmanjot Khabra (Bengaluru FC) - 31, Pritam Kotal (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 46

Most tackles: Carl Mchugh (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 109, Suresh Wangjam (Bengaluru FC) - 68

