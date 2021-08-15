Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles player ratings: Rane's piledriver hands the Blues a sneaky 1-0 win

Bengaluru FC emerged victorious against Club Eagles in a crucial AFC Cup Round 3 encounter today. Much was riding on the match with Bengaluru's 1-0 win confirming their place in Group E in the next round. They will join ATK Mohun Bagan (India), Mazia S&RC (Maldives), and Basundhara Kings (Bangladesh).

Despite the victory, Bengaluru know they will have to perform much better in the next round. Here are the player ratings from their match against Club Eagles.

Here are the player ratings from the match.

Goalkeeper:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (6/10): Ironically, his biggest threat came from his own team. Made a crucial reflex stop to stop Bengaluru from scoring an own goal. Otherwise, made regular saves and was his usual commanding self in the box.

Defenders:

Ashique Kuruniyan (6/10): Barraged down the left flank whenever his team had the ball. Should have done better with his final deliveries but was full of energy all night. Got himself stretchered off in the second half due to a muscle pull. Bengaluru will be hoping it is not a serious injury.

Yrondu Musavu-King (6/10): Dominant in the air as usual and won the majority of his headers. Was a calming presence at the back.

Alan Costa (4/10): If Bengaluru wish to proceed further in the tournament, they will have to take care of the Costa situation. He was poor once again and provided plenty of nervy moments in the backline.

Sarthak Golui (5/10): Had a quiet match but did enough to keep the Bengaluru goal safe. Tried to go for the jugular by attempting an audacious bicycle kick in the second half. However, he completely missed the ball.

Roshan (sub) (5/10): Replaced Ashique in the second half. The BFC reserves player looked composed for the last 20 minutes.

Midfielders:

Suresh Wangjam (6/10): The midfield engine was his usual busy self and dominated a lot of physical tussles. However, his touch was yet again found lacking as he lost a lot of balls courtesy of bad passing.

Jayesh Rane (7/10): Scored the only goal of the match with a beautiful shot from the edge of the box. He was the quickest to react to a long throw and gave Bengaluru the all-important lead on the night.

Rohit Kumar (5/10): Needed to do better to hold the midfield together. Lacked a lot of positional sense defensively and constantly allowed Club Eagles space to break the lines in the middle of the park.

Forwards:

Sunil Chhetri." height="1077" width="800" /> Sunil Chhetri.

Sunil Chhetri (5.5/10): A subdued night for the captain. Made some key passes but failed to make an impact on the game in the grand scheme of things.

Udanta Singh (6.5/10): Was an absolute livewire all night. Troubled defenders with his pace and dribbling whenever he had the ball. Was Bengaluru's biggest threat on the counter.

Cleiton Silva (5.5/10): Came agonizingly close to scoring on a couple of occasions. Both chances came through half-volleys. Got himself booked in the second half.

Leon (sub) (5/10): Replaced Udanta for the last 10 minutes. Had a chance to score from his first touch but blasted his shot over the bar.

Danish Farooq (sub) (N/A): The Jammu & Kashmir player came on in the dying minutes of the game. Failed to get enough time to make an impact on the match.

Also Read: Indian Football Team Captain Sunil Chhetri recovers from COVID-19

Edited by S Chowdhury