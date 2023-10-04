Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: BFC vs EBFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - October 4, 2023

Bengaluru FC takes on East Bengal FC in the first fixture of Matchweek 3 of the Hero Indian Super League 23/24 on Wednesday, October 4, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

It's been a poor start to the season for Bengaluru FC as they've suffered two defeats on the road, albeit against some strong opponents, Kerala Blasters (2-1 defeat) and more recently, the Mohun Bagan Super Giant (1-0 defeat).

BFC will welcome skipper Sunil Chhetri and attacker Rohit Danu back into the fold after their Asian Games campaign, but they're likely to be given some rest before being folded back into the starting XI.

Simon Grayson's side finished runners-up last season, and back-to-back defeats aren't how they would've wanted to start this one. They'll want to get their first win on the board at home against East Bengal.

Carlos Cuadrat's East Bengal got their first win of the season after Cleiton Silva's stoppage-time winner against Hyderabad FC. However, they'll face a stern challenge away from home against Cuadrat's former side Bengaluru FC.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Curtis Main.

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jordan Rhys-Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, Aman CK.

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Slavko Damjanovic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Parag Shrivas, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh, Javi Hernandez, Namgyal Bhutia, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Curtis Main.

East Bengal

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar/Mohamad Rakip, Harmanjot Khabra, Jose Pardo, Mandar Rao Dessai, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Cleiton Silva.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2023-24

Date: October 4, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This game should go down to the wire, with both teams having real technical quality. East Bengal has the momentum, but BFC did look a bit unsettled in the first two games, but back in their home stadium, expect them to improve significantly.

There aren't too many options to choose from in midfield, and it's best to go with the 3-man midfield of Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, and Javi Hernandez.

On the contrary, there are plenty of exciting defensive picks on both sides, more so with Bengaluru FC. Namgyal Bhutia, listed as a defender, is playing in the front three and is a great out-of-position prospect and a good differential captaincy option. The in-form Mandar Dessai, Jose Pardo, and Aleksandar Jovanovic are all quality picks in defense.

In the forward line, Curtis Main and Cleiton Silva are must-haves, with Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Sivasakthi Narayanan options for the 3rd FWD slot. Sunil Chhetri starting could change things though.

Cleiton, Javi Hernandez, and Curtis Main are the best captaincy picks, in that order.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Jessel Carneiro, Namgyal Butia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Jose Pardo, Borja Herrera, Javi Hernandez, Saul Crespo, Curtis Main, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. | Vice-Captain: Curtis Main.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Mandar Rao Dessai, Namgyal Bhutia, Slavko Damjanovic, Parag Shrivas, Javi Hernandez, Saul Crespo, and Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Curtis Main, and Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Javi Hernandez. Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.