Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa - Who will win today's ISL match?

Bengaluru FC will host FC Goa in match no. 69 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The last time the two sides met, the Gaurs sneaked away with three points against a struggling Blues. This encounter will be a must-win for both teams given their reputation and their position in the league table.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side will be confident after they beat Mumbai City FC in their last game. Derrick Perreira's FC Goa suffered at the hands of SC East Bengal in their last outing in the competition.

The result was a surprise given the state of SC East Bengal.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC have met on ten previous occasions with the Gaurs securing a win thrice. Marco Pezzaiuoli's boys have won five of their ten outings with the Goa-based side.

The first leg in ISL 2021-22 ended in a 2-1 win for the Gaurs.

Matches played: 10

FC Goa wins: 3

Bengaluru FC wins: 5

Draws: 2

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa live telecast and streaming

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Prediction

A win is necessary for both sides from their own perspective. The Blues will want to build on the win against Mumbai City FC as Marco Pezzaiuoli steadily gets the system imbibed among his players.

A win for Derrick Perreira's side will allow them some breathing space after succumbing to the Red and Gold brigade.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-1 FC Goa.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar