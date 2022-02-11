Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Former champions Bengaluru FC will be looking to solidify their spot in the top four when they face Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). The game will take place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Friday.

Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC have so far enjoyed a rich vein of form, leading the ISL table with 23 points from 14 games. They have registered six wins, five draws and three losses so far. This season, the Nizams have scored the most goals (29) and have the highest goal difference in the league.

Bengaluru FC have made a memorable comeback. They are on a nine-match unbeaten streak and have won four of their last five games. They've found their groove again after a string of lean patches at the start of the season. A win today will help Marco's side move into second spot.

With both teams on a roll, this is bound to be a heavyweight battle between the two sides riding high on confidence. Bengaluru FC will try to complete a hat-trick of wins by defeating Hyderabad FC. The Nizams, on the other hand, will put up a great fight in order to maintain their top spot and win the league.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head

Hyderabad FC have squared off against Bengaluru FC five times. The two teams have an even head-to-head record, with Bengaluru and Hyderabad each having one win and three draws.

Matches Played: 5

Bengaluru wins: 1

Hyderabad wins: 1

Draws: 3

Top scorers in the current season

BFC - Cleiton Silva (Five goals from 10 matches)

HFC - Bartholomew Ogbeche (12 goals from 11 matches).

Clean Sheets from the current season

BFC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (three cleansheets in 13 matches).

HFC: Laxmikant Kattimani (One cleansheet in 11 matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Sahil Tavora @sahiltavora8 @HydFCOfficial Disappointing result last night but every defeat is an opportunity to learn. Down to us to respond and quickly put things right on Friday Disappointing result last night but every defeat is an opportunity to learn. Down to us to respond and quickly put things right on Friday 💪🙏🎯 @HydFCOfficial https://t.co/9JCaUNRuOn

Most Saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 32 (BFC), Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC) - 36

Most Passes: Alan Costa - 640 (BFC), Joao Victor (HFC) - 602, Chinglensana Singh - 545.

Most Interceptions: Bruno Silva - 33 (BFC), Alan Costa - 21 (BFC), Joao Victor (HFC) - 27, Akash Mishra - 32 (HFC)

Also Read Article Continues below

Most Tackles: Bruno Silva - 79 (BFC), Akash Mishra (HFC) - 60, Ashish Rai (HFC) - 58.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win tonight's match? Bengaluru FC Hyderabad FC 0 votes so far