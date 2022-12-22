Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

Recovering Bengaluru FC will welcome second-placed Hyderabad FC at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in matchweek 12 of the ISL 2022-23 on Friday, December 23.

The Blues come into the encounter on the back of a 1-0 victory against Shield winners Jamshedpur FC. A lone first-half goal from Danish Farooq resulted in the difference between the two sides. With three points, Simon Grayson's team leapfrogged East Bengal into the eighth spot.

A win over the reigning champions will put Bengaluru FC within a point of seventh-placed Chennaiyin FC.

Meanwhile, a victory would put Hyderabad FC back on top of the standings, at least provisionally. Manolo Marquez's team had a week off after their two consecutive victories over Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal.

The last time the sides locked horns, the game was decided by a late goal from Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche. Although the Nizams dominated the proceedings, the reigning champions needed the Nigerian talisman to sprinkle a bit of his magic.

However, that also remains to be the last game where Ogbeche scored. The former Kerala Blasters FC striker since then has been going through a rough goal drought.

Hyderabad FC will be hoping to bag the three points and keep the pressure on league leaders Mumbai City FC, who have been flying so far this season.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 57.

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast details

The 57th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on December 23.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Blues and the Nizams can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

