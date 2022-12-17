Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: 3 things we learned from the ISL 2022-23 match

In a tightly-contested affair, Bengaluru FC edged out Jamshedpur FC 1-0 at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, December 17, thanks to a lone goal from Danish Farooq.

The Srinagar-born midfielder gave the Blues the lead in the fifth minute itself as the Red Miners struggled to knit together any response for the remainder of the game.

The hosts started the game on the front foot as Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna combined swiftly before the latter set Farooq up. The Bengaluru FC midfielder scored with a venomous strike from the edge of the box.

Although the Red Miners tested the opposition defense in patches, especially in the second half, Sandesh Jhingan and Co. couldn't deal with those threats quite easily.

On that note, let's look at the three things we learned from the encounter between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC:

#1 Trio of Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, and Javi Hernandez showed a lot more synergy

The opening goal of the game was the result of some slick build-up play involving the three attacking stalwarts.

Javi Hernandez found Sunil Chhetri in the middle of the park before the veteran Indian forward played Krishna through down the right flank. The Fijian international eventually bagged the assist for Farooq's goal.

Throughout the game, the trio showed great chemistry in the opposition half, both with and without the ball. Unlike previous encounters, both Chhetri and Krishna looked sharp when in possession.

#2 Danish Farooq industrial as well as effective for Bengaluru FC

The 26-year-old midfielder put Bengaluru FC ahead in the fifth minute of the clash.

After receiving a cross from Roy Krishna, Danish Farooq set himself up brilliantly with the first touch before burying the ball into the top left corner with his second.

However, his performance on the night just wasn't about the goal. He was absolutely electric in the middle of the park, running into duels and making crucial defensive contributions as well.

Danish also had an opportunity to bag another goal with an effort from a similar range but he fired it just wide.

#3 Ishan Pandita's indecisiveness in front of the goal is a concern for Jamshedpur FC

For a long time, Ishan Pandita has been classified as a super substitute. But many have called for him to regularly feature in Jamshedpur FC's starting lineup. However, his performance tonight for the Red Miners highlighted the gaps that he has to fill before realizing his true potential.

The 24-year-old was indecisive in front of goal despite getting a couple of gilt-edge opportunities. He was unlucky not to have scored in the first half with his volley. But the young forward squandered opportunities left and right in the second half.

Pandita had two shots off target, while the other was blocked. In one particular instance, he was presented with ample room when he received the ball inside the opposition box, but rather than taking a touch, the former FC Goa man opted for a first-time effort.

The outcome? Well, the ball was as far from the target as Jamshedpur FC were from a victory tonight.

