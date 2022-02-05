Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 5th, 2022

Bengaluru FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the 82nd match of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season on Saturday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC have been in tremendous form of late, unbeaten in their previous eight outings. They have now climbed up to the fourth spot, tied on 20 points with third-placed Kerala Blasters, whom they defeated 1-0 in their previous outing courtesy of a goal from NR Singh.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are on a three-game winning streak which sees them in the second spot in the table with 22 points in 12 matches. They have managed to win six matches so far this season and are coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over FC Goa courtesy of a strike from Daniel Chukwu.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a goalless draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Shrivas, Danish Farooq, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Anas Edathodika, Narender Gahlot, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawawma, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Match 82

Date and Time: Saturday, 5 February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

TP Rehenesh, Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawawma, Bruno Silva, Udanta Singh, Jitendra Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Greg Stewart

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Gurpreet Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Narender Gahlot, Alan Costa, Danish Farooq, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu, Ishan Pandita, Suresh Wangjam

Captain: Daniel Chukwu | Vice-captain: Danish Farooq

Edited by Ritwik Kumar