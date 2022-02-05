Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Bengaluru FC will face in-form Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday, February 5 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Both teams are on a good run of form and are in strong contention for the playoffs this season.

The Blues, coached by Marco Pezzaiuoli, will be looking to extend their impressive run, especially after ending Kerala Blasters FC's winning streak in their last game. The club is in great shape heading into this contest.

Pezzaiuoli's troops are on an eight-match unbeaten run, having recovered from a hat-trick of defeats to turn their season on its head. They are fourth in the league table with 20 points from 14 games.

Meanwhile, Owen Coyle's team has also had a promising season so far in the ISL 2021-22. The addition of Greg Stewart has propelled the team to become major title contenders this season. The Red Miners, who are third in the ISL standings, are on a three-game winning streak that they will try to extend.

They currently trail only Hyderabad FC and the Kerala Blasters in the standings with 22 points from 12 matches, picking up six wins, four draws and two losses.

With both teams on a roll, this is bound to be a heavyweight battle between two sides who have momentum on their side. Bengaluru FC will be looking to complete a hat-trick of victories by defeating Jamshedpur FC. The Men of Steel, on the other hand, will try to close the four-point gap with table toppers Hyderabad FC.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head

Both teams have played each other nine times. Jamshedpur FC have beaten Bengaluru FC four times in nine meetings, with the Blues winning twice and the remaining three games ending in a draw.

Matches Played: 9.

Jamshedpur wins: 2.

Bengaluru wins: 5.

Draws: 2.

Top scorers in the current season

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva (Five goals from 10 matches),

Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (Five goals from 12 matches),

Clean Sheets from the current season

BFC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (three cleansheets in 13 matches).

JFC - TP Rehenesh (three cleansheets in 10 matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 30 (BFC), T P Rehenesh - 18 (JFC).

Most Passes: Alan Costa - 574 (BFC), Greg Stewart - 462 (JFC).

Most Interceptions: Bruno Silva - 31 (BFC), Alan Costa - 19 (BFC), Alex Lima - 21 (JFC).

Most Tackles: Bruno Silva - 73 (BFC), Alex Lima - 58 (JFC).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra