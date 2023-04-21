Bengaluru FC beat Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in the first semi-final of the Super Cup in Kerala on Friday (April 21).

Bengaluru FC qualified from Group A consisting of teams like Kerala Blasters, RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Jamshedpur FC qualified from Group C consisting of teams like ATK Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala and FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC have had a good season so far, winning the Durand Cup and finishing the ISL as the runners-up. Jamshedpur FC didn't have a good season as they finished 10th in the points table.

Bengaluru FC were aiming to play their third final of the season by securing the win today. Jamshedpur FC had the aim of finishing the season on a high and playing in the finals of the Super Cup.

The game started with the Red Miners having better chances in the early minutes of the game.

Boris had a glorious chance to give Jamshedpur FC the lead in the 12th minute but his tap-in from handshaking distance was cleared away by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The Red Miners did have a couple more chances but failed to convert them. Either the shots went wide or were saved by Gurpreet.

Bengaluru FC also made sure to maintain a tight defensive set-up to make sure Jamshedpur FC didn't get too many clear-cut opportunities.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

The second half started with Bengaluru FC venturing forward further and trying to score the first goal of the game. While Jamshedpur FC kept on with their constant attacks.

It was Bengaluru FC who scored first in the 67th when Jayesh Rane headed the ball into the goal from a Sivasakthi Narayan cross.

Jamshedpur FC then increased their frequency of attacks but failed to break down the Blues' defense.

Sunil Chhetri scored again for Bengaluru FC in the 84th minute after Roy Krishna played the ball to Sunil Chhetri, who made no mistake in slotting the ball into an open net. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made some good saves during the game to ensure Bengaluru FC held onto their lead.

With this goal, Bengaluru FC secured a victory and a spot in the Super Cup finals.

Jamshedpur FC crashed out of the Super Cup with a defeat today.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

Rehenesh made some crucial saves today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Rehenesh TP (7.5): Rehenesh made some stunning saves during the game. His one-on-one save from a Roy Krishna move was especially brilliant. He couldn't do much during both the goals Bengaluru FC scored.

Ricky Lallawmawma (6): Ricky was good in the first half. But he started facing issues in the second half as he was often beaten and failed to stop the crosses from being played into the box.

Eli Sabia (6): Eli Sabia had a decent first half but was poor in the second half. He failed to deal with the pace of Bengaluru FC's counterattacks.

Pratik Chaudhari (6): Pratik didn't have a good game as he failed to deal with Bengaluru FC attackers.

Laldinliana Renthlei (6): Dinliana had a busy time dealing with Bengaluru FC's attackers. He couldn't support his side in attack much.

Jitendra Singh (5.5): Jitendra, also known as Jitu, didn't have a good game. He wasn't able to deal with Bengaluru FC's midfield and his passing was often not up to the mark.

Jay-Emmanuel Thomas (6): JET, as he is known, had a decent game going forward, but he wasn't able to control the midfield and create that many chances in the second half.

Rafael Crivellaro (6.5): Crivellaro had a good first half as he created more than a few good opportunities for his side. He also saw a free kick of his narrowly miss the target. He faded away from the game in the second half.

Ritwik Das (6): Ritwik had a lively first half as his runs down the flanks were a constant cause of concern for Bengaluru FC's defense. He could have done better with his final pass inside the box.

Boris didn't have a good game today (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Boris Singh (6): Boris missed the best chance for Jamshedpur FC in the first half. He should have scored with that chance, having the entire goal in front of him. Overall, he didn't have the best of games today.

Daniel Chima (5.5): Chima tried hard to impact the game today but was kept quiet by Bengaluru FC's defense. His movements didn't cause the Blues much trouble.

Substitutes

Harry Swayer (5): Harry Swayer came into the game late in the second half and couldn't impact the game much.

Farukh Chaudhari (N/A): Farukh replaced Jitu late in the second half and didn't play enough minutes to be given a rating. He too couldn't do anything worth mentioning during his time on the pitch.

