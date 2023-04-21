Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for Hero Super Cup 2023 1st semi-final

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC are set to lock horns in the first semi-final of the Hero Super Cup at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday, April 21.

Since their hard-fought draw in their opening fixture against Sreenidi Deccan FC, Bengaluru FC have been on a winning run, defeating RoundGlass Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters FC on their way to the semi-final.

The Blues lifted the Durand Cup earlier this season and also made it to the final of the Indian Super League (ISL). They will be eyeing their third final this season, which would be an incredible achievement given their mid-season slump.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are looking to salvage their season after finishing 10th in the ISL. They have shown good form in the Hero Super Cup and were the only side to book their semi-final spot with a game in hand.

However, the Red Miners will have to focus on shoring up their backline ahead of the semi-final as they have conceded five goals in three matches.

Bengaluru FC have had the upper hand against Jamshedpur FC in their previous encounters in the ISL this season, beating them both times. However, Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson stressed that they are not taking their opponents lightly as the Men of Steel have been scoring a lot of goals towards the end of the ISL and the Super Cup.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Semi-Final 1 of Hero Super Cup 2023

Date & Time: Friday, April 21, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium in Kozhikode

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Bruno Ramires, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehnesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: When and where to watch the match?

FanCode @FanCode



Watch



LIVE only on FanCode bit.ly/BFC-v-JFC



@IndianFootball @IndSuperLeague #HeroSuperCup Chhetri's Cool Men or the steely nerves of The Red Miners? Who'll survive the pressure of the Knockout?Watch @bengalurufc @JamshedpurFC in the Hero Cup Semis.LIVE only on FanCode Chhetri's Cool Men or the steely nerves of The Red Miners? Who'll survive the pressure of the Knockout?Watch @bengalurufc 🆚 @JamshedpurFC in the Hero Cup Semis.LIVE only on FanCode 👉 bit.ly/BFC-v-JFC@IndianFootball @IndSuperLeague #HeroSuperCup https://t.co/ZR3G0qxPec

The Hero Super Cup 2023 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and will be streamed live on the FanCode app at 7.00 pm IST.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

Given the quality at the disposal of both sides, it's incredibly difficult to place a bet on either emerging victorious without some doubt creeping in. However, Bengaluru FC will be looking to rely on their experience of playing in big games this season and might eventually pip Jamshedpur FC.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

Poll : 0 votes