Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, two sides struggling in the bottom half of the ISL table, will lock horns at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, December 17.

The Blues, ninth in the standings, are three points ahead of 10th-placed Jamshedpur FC. Simon Grayson's team have managed to win just two of their nine games this season.

Bengaluru FC suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters FC in their last outing.

For the Blues, their highly touted frontline of Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna hasn't reaped the desired rewards. But fans will be hoping for the two stars to return to their best sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, just four points separate Jamshedpur FC from NorthEast United FC at the bottom of the standings.

In their last six outings, the Red Miners have failed to win a game. Jamshedpur FC have now gone two matches without scoring.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

Jamshedpur skipper Peter Hartley was red-carded in their previous outing and will miss the upcoming game. Meanwhile, new signing Pablo Perez could feature in the starting lineup for Bengaluru FC.

#JamKeKhelo #BFCJFC @eli_sabia13 A tight contest between these two defenders will be an interesting one to watch tonight

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Lineups

BFC: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Parag Shrivas, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Danish Farooq, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

JFC: Vishal Yadav (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia (C), Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Jitendra Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Singh, Jay Thomas, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

In the dying moments against Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC showed that they still have a lot of firepower in their tank. Javi Hernandez has been ticking nicely, having scored three goals this season. Meanwhile, for Jamshedpur FC, very few have any faintest idea of where their next goal could come from. Even their talismanic forward Daniel Chima Chukwu has looked out of sorts in the current campaign.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

