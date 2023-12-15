On the hunt for their first win in eight games, a struggling Bengaluru FC are set to host Jamshedpur FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

With just one win this season, the Blues find themselves in the ninth position in the standings. Last week, Simon Grayson, who guided the club to the ISL final last season, was relieved of his duties due to unsatisfactory results, leading to Renedy Singh taking charge on an interim basis.

In his first game, the pressure further mounted on Bengaluru FC after a 2-0 defeat to Chennaiyin FC, prompting swift action from the club. They appointed their former assistant coach Gerard Zaragoza to lead the team for the remainder of the season.

Notably, Zaragoza was part of the coaching staff under Carles Cuadrat during Bengaluru's ISL triumph in 2019. He will look to assert his influence on the team and secure victories in the remaining two games before the break kicks in.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC share a similar narrative with Bengaluru FC in terms of results, but their performances under Scott Cooper have been admirable. Despite losing four of their last six games, the Red Miners only find themselves a spot below their opponents in the table, having played one game less.

A victory on Sunday has the potential to propel them above Bengaluru FC and narrow the gap with top-six contenders - Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, and NorthEast United FC.

The focal point of this season has been their struggles in the final third, with Jamshedpur being one of the fewest scoring teams in the league. Nevertheless, Cooper will remain optimistic that his frontline can make an impact against a Bengaluru defense that has not kept a clean sheet in six games.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast and live-streaming details

The ISL clash between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Saturday, December 16 from 5:30 PM IST.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Lineup

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksander Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Keziah Veendorp, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez; Halicharan Narzary, Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK); PC Laldinpuia, Elsinho, Pratik Chaudhari, Muhammed Uvais; Jeremy Manzorro, Rei Tachikawa; Imran Khan, Mohammed Sanan, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Seimeinlen Doungel.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

Both teams are in dire need of three points to return to winning ways and move closer to the coveted playoff spots. Consequently, the game becomes a high-stakes encounter for both sides.

Given the limited time available for preparation, Zaragoza will look to keep the squad’s approach straightforward. He will rely on the experience of Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Javi Hernandez to secure a positive outcome.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC will look to pounce on Bengaluru’s defensive struggles. Despite indications from their underlying data that their performances deserve better results, they need to be clinical in front of goal to secure three points against a vulnerable Bengaluru FC.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-2 Jamshedpur FC