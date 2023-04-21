Bengaluru FC are all set to square off against Jamshedpur FC for a place in the finals of the Hero Super Cup 2023. The game is scheduled to be held at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday, April 21.

The two sides topped their respective groups and will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the competition. The Blues were grouped with Sreenidi Deccan FC, RoundGlass Punjab FC, and Kerala Blasters and secured five points in three games to qualify for the semi-finals.

While their journey in this competition has not been smooth, Simon Grayson’s side were solid at the back and took their opportunities when they fell their way. With the Durand Cup already in the bag, the Blues will go all out for another trophy to cap off a marvelous season under Grayson.

Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, are certainly the most in-form team in the Hero Super Cup. A thrilling victory against FC Goa was followed by a resounding one against ISL Champions ATK Mohun Bagan.

After securing a place in the semi-finals just two games into the tournament, Aidy Boothroyd heavily rotated his side against I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC. However, the Red Miners sealed another three points and remain the only side in the Super Cup to maintain a perfect record.

Boothroyd’s team are firing on all cylinders, with his forwards posing huge problems for the opposition. The game is set to be an intriguing watch as both sides possess quality in the attacking areas.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Hero Super Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Friday, April 21, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 7:00 PM IST on Friday, April 21.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Blues and the Red Miners can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 7:00 PM IST on Friday, April 21.

