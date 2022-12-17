Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match? 

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will go head-to-head in what could be an enthralling ISL contest at the Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday (November 17).

The Blues thought they had turned their season around following their win against FC Goa three weeks ago. However, they have lost back-to-back games against Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan. It has been a rough start for Simon Grayson and Co., who will be desperate for a victory against the Red Miners.

Jamshedpur, meanwhile, are struggling this season. They're only above NorthEast United, who are yet to bag a point this campaign. Aidy Boothroyd's side have lost their last six games and are looking to turn the tables. The English tactician will be hoping for more goals following the arrival of former Chennaiyin FC star Rafael Crivellaro. The attacking midfielder, who trained with the Marina Machans post injury, started against ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous game.

The two teams have faced ten times previously. Jamshedpur have a slight edge in their head-to-head record with four wins. Bengaluru have won three times and drawn thrice.

It will be an interesting contest, as both clubs will will hope to challenge for a playoffs spot. Bengaluru and Jamshedpur are currently eight and 11 points adrift off sixth-placed FC Goa, with more than half a season to go.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2022-23 match details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League (ISL) season

Date & time: Saturday, December 17; 5:30 pm

Venue: Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast details

The Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Bengaluru and Jamshedpur will be telecast on the Star Sports network in India from 5:30 pm IST on December 17.

Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur: Streaming details

The games between the Blues and the Red Miners will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

