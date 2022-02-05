×
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC will look to win their remaining games to improve their position in the league table (PC: ISL)
Soumyadwip Dey
ANALYST
Modified Feb 05, 2022 10:50 AM IST
Preview

Bengaluru FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in match number 82 of the ISL 2021-22 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday, February 5 (IST 7.30 p.m. start).

The Blues will look to continue their spectacular run, especially after ending Kerala Blasters FC's winning streak. The side are in excellent form with Sunil Chhetri regaining confidence and their other stars back to their original form. Manager Marco Pezzaiuoli will look to maintain their position in the top four.

The Red Miners, third in the points table, are on a three-game winning streak which they'll look to extend. The addition of Daniel Chima alongside Greg Stewart has helped manager Owen Coyle's plans for the attack. The Nigerian's debut goal has instilled confidence in the side after they looked blunt in some of their previous outings.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have met nine times, with the Red Miners victorious on four occasions and the Blues winning only twice. The two teams played out three draws.

Matches played: 9

Jamshedpur FC wins: 4

Bengaluru FC wins: 2

Draws: 3

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

The clash is most certainly an enticing one and difficult to predict an outcome. The Blues have become an absolute pressing machine with pace on the wings. The Red Miners are extremely compact defensively and can outrun their opposition on their day.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

Edited by Sanjay Rajan
