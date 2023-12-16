Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Who won Match 54 of ISL 2023-24?

In a closely contested encounter at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on December 16, Bengaluru FC secured a 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC. Javi Hernandez calmly converted a penalty in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash. The match marked a promising debut for coach Gerard Zaragoza, who steered Bengaluru to success in his inaugural game at the helm.

Both teams displayed determination from early on in the game, keeping each other on their toes. Jamshedpur had their first opportunity in the 14th minute when Muhammed Uvais delivered a well-placed ball to Komal Thatal, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's save denied them an early lead.

Bengaluru's talisman, Sunil Chhetri, showcased his footwork prowess, creating threats in the opposition box, albeit failing to find the target.

Jamshedpur's goalkeeper, Rehenesh shone in the 37th minute, making a remarkable save from Sunil's free-kick attempt. Bengaluru also saw a potential goal disallowed for offside shortly afterward, maintaining the tension on both ends.

The breakthrough finally came in the 43rd minute when the Blues were awarded a penalty after Elsinho of Jamshedpur handled the ball in the box. Javi Hernandez confidently slotted the ball into the net, securing a 1-0 lead for the home side.

The second half witnessed Jamshedpur attempting a comeback, engaging in duels, and making strides in Bengaluru's box. However, their chances often missed the target, thanks to Bengaluru's resolute defense. The Red Miners found it challenging to breach their opponent's backline.

As the clock ticked towards the 90th minute, Jamshedpur made a final push. Jérémy Manzorro's right-footed shot from outside the box was expertly saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. In the dying moments, Elsinho had another opportunity, but his left-footed shot was thwarted by Gurpreet, assisted by Daniel Chima, ensuring Bengaluru's clean sheet.

Bengaluru FC's win sets a positive tone for Zaragoza's tenure, indicating a promising start for the coach and his squad in the ongoing competition.

Bengaluru FC keep their playoffs hopes alive with this narrow win

Securing this crucial victory, Bengaluru FC has significantly boosted their chances in the playoff race and sit ninth in the table. Meanwhile, the Red Miners find themselves in a challenging position in 10th, four points behind the Blues. They have suffered defeats in six out of their 10 matches, making their playoff aspirations a formidable task.

Looking ahead, Bengaluru FC is set to host NorthEast United FC on December 24, presenting another opportunity for them to solidify their standing in the competition.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC will embark on a journey to face bottom-placed Hyderabad FC on December 21. Both teams are seeking a turnaround in their fortunes and a chance to climb the league table.