Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Player ratings for the Blasters in their 2-2 stalemate against arch-rivals Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters did everything right apart from finding the winning goal and sealing the deal against Bengaluru FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in the Durand Cup 2023 on Friday.

The Blasters got past the Bengaluru defence on many occasions but managed to find only two goals. New signing Justine Emmanuel opened the scoring for the Blasters in the 14th minute before Edmund Lalrindika equalized for Bengaluru.

The Blues got ahead in the second half owing to a mistake that the Blasters made in midfield, which was capitalized by Ashish Jha. It was only in the dying stages of the second half that Mohammed Aimen managed to pull another back for the Blasters and allow them to take one point from this game.

These two teams met for the first time today since the knockout stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) last season when Kerala Blasters decided to walk out after the referee awarded a goal to Bengaluru FC scored via a quick free kick by Sunil Chhetri.

In this listicle, we bring to you the player ratings for the players of Kerala Blasters in their showing against Bengaluru FC on August 18, Friday.

Player ratings for Kerala Blasters

Sachin Suresh (6)

Goalkeeper Sachin Suresh did not have the best of times in between the goalposts today. Although he did not make too many mistakes, his defenders often let him down due to miscommunication between them.

Muhammad Saheef (6)

Muhammad Saheef will feel that he could have done better to keep the second goal of Bengaluru FC out. He did manage to get some contact on the ball, but it was not enough to prevent the shot from going in.

Pritam Kotal (6.5)

Pritam Kotal, who was signed by Kerala Blasters from Mohun Bagan earlier this year, will feel that he could have done better with his positioning at times. The India center-half also lacked concentration on certain occasions.

Hormipam Ruivah (5)

Hormipan Ruivah managed to do worse than his fellow center-half Kotal today. His positioning as well as clearances were top-notch but he can be taken in the dock for the second goal that the Blasters conceded. His sending-off in the 85th minute only compounded his side's worries.

Prabir Das (6.5)

Prabir Das, brought into the side from Bengaluru FC earlier this year, did not have the best of games against his former club. He managed to block a few shots from the wingers of the Blues but his pace was often awry.

Danish Farooq (7.5)

Danish Farooq's positioning was nice to see as was his willingness to press when his side was not in possession of the ball. He was mature with his decision-making on the ball too.

Vibin Mohanan (7.5)

Vibin Mohanan, who spent a month training with the Greek club Crete, was precise with his passing and distribution. He was the key player for Kerala Blasters, breaking down the opposition's attack time and again.

Bryce Miranda (6.5)

Young Bryce Miranda impressed with his pace and passing but his shooting skills were rather rusty today. He will want to work on them.

Adrian Luna (6.5)

Adrian Luna took the captain's armband for the Blasters today and led them with aplomb. However, he could not quite bring his A-game to the fore when it came to crossing. His passes, nonetheless, were top-notch, as we saw him set Aimen up for the second Kerala goal.

Rahul KP (7.5)

Rahul KP was instrumental in the wings for Kerala Blasters today but he will rue the fact he could not convert most of the chances that he took outside the box.

Justine Emmanuel (8.5)

New signing Justine Emmanuel was fantastic for the Blasters today, opening the scoring in the 14th minute and almost doubling it a couple of minutes later. The Nigerian impressed all and sundry with his shooting skills.

SUBSTITUTES:

Ishan Pandita (7)

Ishan Pandita, who moved to Kochi from Jamshedpur, tried his best to press the opposition defenders when not in possession but he was not fed too many good balls in the box.

Saurav Mandal (6.5)

Saurav Mandal's pace came in handy in the latter stages of the game, but his crossing and passing were a little rusty today.

Mohammed Aimen (6)

Mohammed Aimen was brought on to replace Danish Farooq to add some pace to the attack and the slick way he finished to bring the Blasters' level is something he will always cherish! This was his second goal in as many games.

Jeakson Singh (NA)

Jeakson Singh got far too few minutes to play for us to rate him. He was brought on, in the end, to see the game off for Kerala Blasters.