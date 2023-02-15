Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction, preview, team news, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

After winning the ISL 2022-23 League Shield, Mumbai City FC will travel to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to face recovering Bengaluru FC on Wednesday, February 15.

The Blues are currently fifth in the league standings with 28 points from 18 matches. After a disastrous start to the season, Simon Grayson's team have won six matches on the trot.

Bengaluru FC edged out Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 in their previous encounter and are now favorites to seal a knockout berth.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are in a league of their own this season. They are undefeated and have a shot at going invincible. Des Buckingham's team dismantled FC Goa in their last game, despite struggling in the opening exchanges. Mumbai City's goal will be to build on the momentum and continue their undefeated run.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News

BFC: The biggest blow for the Blues will be the absence of Roy Krishna, who will miss out due to a suspension. Sunil Chhetri could replace the Fijian international.

MCFC: Despite Des Buckingham insisting that they will play their best lineup, expect some changes in the starting lineup.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Lineups

BFC: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Prabir Das, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Naorem, Javier Hernandez, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri (C).

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Sanjeev Stalin, Mourtada Fall (C), Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jorge Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

Bengaluru FC have recovered incredibly midway through the season, while Mumbai City FC have been impeccable right from the start. It's the perfect recipe for a tightly-contested encounter. However, the Islanders might manage to edge out the Roy Krishna-less outfit.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

