Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: BFC vs MCFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - December 8, 2023

Bengaluru FC (BFC) take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the third game of Matchweek 9 of the Indian Super League 23/24 on Friday, December 8, at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The last time the visitors played an ISL match was in the first week of November, where they secured a 2-1 comeback win against Punjab FC. Since then, they have been busy with AFC Champions League duty, and their tough campaign came to an end with a defeat on Monday.

Nevertheless, despite playing only five matches, they're placed fifth with three wins and two draws, and will fancy their chances to move up to fourth with a win here.

As for the hosts, they simply can't seem to buy a win, with their last match, a winnable fixture against Punjab FC, finishing in a thrilling 3-3 draw. However, the game, which was an exciting one to watch for the neutrals, wouldn't have pleased Simon Grayson. BFC are placed ninth, with only win in eight games, and it's high time they start delivering.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Curtis Main.

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Greg Stewart, Abdenasser El Khayati, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Slavko Damjanovic/Shankar Sampingraj, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Keziah Veendorp, Suresh Singh, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Halicharan Narzary, and Curtis Main.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, and Jorge Diaz.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24

Date: December 8, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

On paper, Mumbai City FC are a much better side, but their current form will be a minor cause of concern, especially with MCFC set to play their first ISL match without Des Buckingham at the helm for quite a long time.

However, their AFC form never seemed to affect their exploits in the ISL earlier in the season, and one might be better served selecting more of MCFC's players when it comes to this match. With BFC's defense leaking goals of late, this could be a high-scoring match, so going with three defenders is for the best.

Rostyn Griffiths, Sunil Chhetri, Jorge Diaz, Greg Stewart, and Javi Hernandez are the players who can be called must-haves, with Chhetri, Jorge Diaz, Greg Stewart, and Javi the best captaincy contenders as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Mehtab Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Rostyn Griffiths, Javi Hernandez, Suresh Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, and Jorge Diaz.

Captain: Greg Stewart. | Vice-Captain: Javi Hernandez.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Akash Mishra, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Javi Hernandez, Greg Stewart, Yoell van Nieff, Lalengmawia Ralte, Curtis Main, Sunil Chhetri, and Jorge Diaz.

Captain: Jorge Diaz. Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri.