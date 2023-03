Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - March 12, 2023

Bengaluru FC lock horns with Mumbai City FC in the second leg of the first semifinal of the Hero Indian Super League on Sunday (March 12) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

Bengaluru stunned the League Shield winners 1-0 in the first leg of the last four, making it ten wins in a row, courtesy of another winning goal from Sunil Chhetri. It'll take a Herculean effort from Mumbai City to breach the defence of Simon Grayson's side and get to the final.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon P

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Huidrom Thoi-Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, Gursimrat-Singh

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, Mohammed Asif

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Bruno Ramires, Roy Krishna, and Sivasakthi Narayanan

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Sanjeev Stallin, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Apuia, Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: March 12, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Both teams will take contrasting approaches to this game, with Mumbai City desperate to overturn the lead, while the hosts will be happy to concede possession and sit back in their solid defensive shape. It's not going to be easy to score, but you get the feeling that if Mumbai City get an early goal and level the tie, this game could open up.

Despite BFC's excellent form and home advantage, I'm backing MCFC to get the job done here, purely because of their never-say-die attitude and the quality in their ranks.

The Dream11 suggestions for this game are similar to the ones in the first leg, with Mehtab Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Javi Hernandez and Greg Stewart the players I feel are must-haves.

Greg Stewart, Chhangte and Javi Hernandez would be my first-choice captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Javi Hernandez, Greg Stewart, Roy Krishna

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte Vice-captain: Ahmed Jahouh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Mehtab Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Greg Stewart, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Jorge Diaz

Captain: Greg Stewart Vice-captain: Javi Hernandez

Poll : 0 votes