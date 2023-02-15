Bengaluru FC will look to extend their winning run to seven games when they host newly crowned Indian Super League Shield winners Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, February 15.

The Blues have turned around their form since the start of the year. Having won three of their opening 12 games, they struggled to get results, with Simon Grayson constantly rotating his squad to find solutions.

The English tactician’s teams are known for going on winning runs and he is certainly working his magic again, this time in Bangalore. Last time out, they came out on top against their southern rivals Kerala Blasters with a goal to nil, in what was another resolute display at the back.

With 28 points to their name, Bengaluru FC are fifth in the standings and a victory could seal their playoff berth. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC is the 2022-23 season’s ISL Shield winner and they clinched it in style. After going a goal down against FC Goa, the Islanders bounced back and put five past the distraught Gaurs.

The thrilling game ultimately ended with a scoreline of 5-3 and it was a night of celebration for Des Buckingham’s side. Despite winning the trophy, they will look to carry their momentum to get themselves in shape for the semi-final showdown.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head to Head

Mumbai City FC have the edge over the Blues in this fixture, as they have won six out of their eleven games. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, have emerged victorious on four occasions, while the tie has ended in a draw just once.

The Islanders thumped Simon Grayson’s men by four goals to nil when the two sides last met. However, we can expect a closer contest this time around, as Bengaluru FC have found form at the right moment.

Matches played: 11

BFC wins: 4

MCFC wins: 6

Draws: 1

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Top goalscorers this season

BFC: Roy Krishna (5), Javi Hernandez (5).

MCFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (11), Lallianzuala Chhangte (10).

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Most clean sheets this season

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (5 cleansheets in 18 games).

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (7 cleansheets in 18 games).

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (47 - BFC), Phurba Lachenpa (44 - MCFC).

Most chances created: Greg Stewart (44 - MCFC), Javi Hernandez (32 - BFC).

Most tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (39 - MCFC), Roshan Singh (29 - BFC).

Most shots: Greg Stewart (52 - MCFC), Javi Hernandez (40 - BFC).

