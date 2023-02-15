Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: The Blues end the unbeaten run of the Islanders in ISL 2022-23 season

Giving Mumbai City FC a taste of their first loss in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Bengaluru FC registered a 2-1 victory at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, February 15.

Sunil Chhetri and Javier Hernandez scored for the Blues in the second half, while the Islanders only managed to pull a goal back through Mourtada Fall.

With Roy Krishna serving a suspension, Simon Grayson had a headache right in the build-up to the game. Chhetri replaced the Fijiian international in Bengaluru FC's starting lineup.

Right from the opening exchanges, the encounter unfolded like a battle of chess in the middle of the park. The hosts had a stronger start with Chhetri looking quite sharp in the opposition box.

In the ninth minute itself, the Blues had a gilt-edge opportunity to pull ahead when Hernandez sent Chhetri through on goal. The veteran striker was one-on-one with an onrushing Phurba Lachenpa but Mehtab Singh stepped in to make a crucial interception.

Bengaluru FC had a couple more half chances but as the minutes rolled by, it was Mumbai City who started to control the proceedings and created a glorious opportunity.

In the 43rd minute, a gaping hole opened up in Bengaluru FC's defense when Ahmed Jahouh drilled a through ball from deep and Bipin Singh set through on goal. But the Indian winger failed to beat an outstretched Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Moments later, Bengaluru had an opportunity of their own when Bruno Ramires found himself unmarked inside the opposition box in a set-piece situation. However, the Brazilian midfielder failed to bury his header.

Both sides went into half-time level on terms with plenty to play for.

Clinical Bengaluru FC carve open the Mumbai City FC defense in the second half

Despite Mumbai City dominating possession in the first half, Bengaluru FC clearly carved out more clear-cut chances in the first half. They started the break with similar intensity and Rohit Kumar had an opportunity to break the deadlock in the 50th minute when he got to the end of Javi Hernandez's freekick. However, the Indian midfielder couldn't touch the ball.

As the game progressed, it became seemingly evident that Mumbai City FC were lacking the level of resilience that's now come to be expected of them. Des Buckingham brought on a couple of fresh legs to reignite their performance.

However, it was Bengaluru FC who ultimately managed to draw first blood in the 57th minute. Sneaking in at the far post, Sunil Chhetri headed home a cross from Hernandez into the back of the net as a helpless Phurba Lachenpa watched on.

Right at the 70-minute mark, Hernandez doubled the Blues' lead. Aleksandar Jovanovic made a marauding run down the left flank, evading three Mumbai City defenders before pulling the ball back for the Spanish maestro who tucked it home.

Bengaluru FC took a two-goal lead and were cruising to their seventh victory on the trot. Meanwhile, for Mumbai City, their fears of suffering their first defeat of the season were becoming all too real. They were offered one last lifeline when Mourtada Fall nudged in a cross from Rostyn Griffiths to pull a goal back in the 77th minute.

Despite their unceasing efforts to restore parity, Mumbai City ultimately slumped to their first defeat of the season. In a larger context, the result is largely insignificant for the Islanders given they have already won the league shield. But hopes of going invincible throughout the season have been squashed.

Meanwhile, the victory all but confirms Bengaluru FC's inclusion in the knockout stages.

