Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know, ISL 2021-22

Bengaluru FC play hosts to NorthEast United FC in Match 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Goa Medical College Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday (November 20). The Blues finished seventh the previous season while the Highlanders finished third in the regular league stage before losing to ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the semi-finals.

The Blues come into the competition with a fruitful Durand Cup campaign. Assistant coach Naushad Moosa was in charge of the side and he led the young colts all the way to the semi-final. Marco Pezzauioli also has had first-hand experience of working with the first team in the AFC Cup 2021, where the Blues bowed out in the group stage.

NorthEast United FC have become the first-ever club in the ISL to appoint an Indian head coach in Khalid Jamil, who essentially was the brains behind the third-placed finish the previous season.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC have played each other on ten occasions. While the Blues have notched up five wins, the Highlanders have come out on top on just one occasion. The two teams have played four draws between themselves.

Matches Played: 10

Bengaluru FC wins: 5

NorthEast United FC wins: 1

Draws: 4

Last 5 meetings between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC 2-2 NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC 0-2 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Bengaluru FC 3-0 NorthEast United FC

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc

Top goalscorers the previous ISL season

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (8), Cleiton Silva (7), Juanan (2)

NorthEast United FC: Luis Machado (7), Deshorn Brown (5), Federico Gallego (4)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (4 clean sheets in 20 matches)

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (3 clean sheets in 15 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most Saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC - 58), Subhasish Roy Chowdhary (NEUFC - 26)

Most Passes: Erik Paartulu (BFC - 782), Khassa Camara (NEUFC - 816)

Most Interceptions: Harmanjot Khabra (BFC - 31), Lalengmawia (NEUFC - 46)

Most Tackles: Suresh Wangjam (BFC - 68), Khassa Camara (NEUFC - 110)

Most Touches: Erik Paartulu (BFC - 970), Khassa Camara (NEUFC - 1065)

Most Assists: Cleiton Silva (BFC - 4), Federico Gallego (NEUFC - 6)

