Best XI of ISL 2019-20 season (and where they are now)

The seventh edition of ISL began on 20th November 2020 with ATK Mohun Bagan defeating Kerala Blasters 1-0. Unlike the previous seasons where teams had to travel throughout the country to face each other, this edition of the tournament is being played entirely in a single location, Goa, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and behind closed doors.

The final of the 2019-20 season of ISL was also played behind closed doors, with ATK humbling Chennaiyin FC 3-1 to lift their third title. The last season saw a flurry of goals. The average goal per match ratio stood was an all-time highest at 3.09.

The 2019-20 season of ISL saw plenty of new faces making an impact and play a pivotal role in their team's journey. Their respective clubs have retained most of these players, realizing their importance in the team's starting line-up.

Here is the Best XI of ISL 2019-20 season.

Honorable Mentions: Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa (both Chennaiyin FC), Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes (both FC Goa), David Williams, Prabir Das, Roy Krishna (all ATK), Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC)

Goalkeeper

#1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the recipient of the Golden Glove award last season for his heroics under the bar. India's #1 goalkeeper kept 11 clean sheets in the 19 matches he played. He also made 49 saves in the tournament, behind only Subhasish Roy Chowdhary and Arindam Bhattacharya.

Gurpreet's best save in the last season of ISL was the overhead kick he thwarted against Jamshedpur FC's Farukh Choudhary. The Great Wall of India will continue playing for Bengaluru FC for one more season.

Defenders

#2 Agustin Garcia Iniguez (Retired)

ATK's road to ISL glory was backed by a resolute defense and their fluidity to change from a three-man to a four-man defense. And marshaling them from behind was Agustin Garcia Iniguez.

The Spaniard made a mammoth 161 clearances, accompanied by 26 tackles, 15 interceptions, and 11 blocks. Agus suffered an injury late in the season and announced his retirement afte the season finished at the age of 35.

#3 Juanan (Bengaluru FC)

Juanan in action for Bengaluru FC

Only the bottom two teams scored less number of goals than Bengaluru FC in the league stage of the 2019-20 edition of ISL. But it was their rock-solid defense that conceded only 13 goals which led them to the semi-finals.

Juanan's positioning for Bengaluru FC in the center was spot on as opponents found it tough to go past him. Many clubs were after his signature, but the club managed to retain him till 2022.

#4 Sumit Rathi (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Proud to receive Hero ISL Emerging player of the season award 2019 - 2020 This moment will be something I will cherish throughout my entire footballing career. 🤜🤛 #ATKMB 💚❤️#OneTeam #OneDream pic.twitter.com/jwHUDZXLKJ — ‎Sumit Rathi (@SumitRathi02) October 10, 2020

Sumit Rathi won the Emerging Player of the Season award last time with his sturdy approach in the left center-back position. The 20-year-old first came into the limelight when he kept Mumbai City FC's Modou Sougou in check.

Rathi very rarely conceded space to the opposition wingers, with his heading ability ensuring the crosses never found the intended target. He is playing for the newly-formed ATK Mohun Bagan.

#5 Seriton Fernandes (FC Goa)

Seriton Fernandes trains for FC Goa for this season of ISL

Seriton was deployed in the right-back position for FC Goa and did his duties diligently. On the back of his remarkable performance, he even earned a national team call-up for India's World Cup Qualifiers which was eventually postponed.

Seriton made 95 tackles in the 19 matches he played last season as well as 34 interceptions, 84 clearances, and 18 blocks. He is continuing his association with FC Goa.

Midfielders

#6 Erik Paartalu (Bengaluru FC)

Erik Paartalu in action for Bengaluru FC

Erik Paartalu has been a Bengaluru FC player since 2017 after a nomadic journey throughout Asia. The Aussie international was a rock in the center of the park, winning second balls and blocking the channels.

Paartalu was also elemental in Bengaluru FC's set-piece plans as 14 out of their 24 goals last season came through dead-ball situations. Like Juanan, the club has managed to successfully keep hold of him till 2022.

#7 Lalengmawia (NorthEast United FC)

Lalengmawia in action for NorthEast United FC

The only player from a team not to make it to the playoffs in the 2019-20 season that finds a place in our list is Lalengmawia. The 20-year-old missed the first half of the season due to his commitments with India's U-19 team but had an impressive debut season of ISL.

Lalengmawia put his body on the line for every duel in the midfield and had a very high work rate. The youngster drew praise from a lot of ISL foreign players, including Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis. NorthEast United FC even named him as a part of the leadership group for the current season.

#8 Hugo Boumous (Mumbai City FC)

Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous in action

Hugo Boumous was omnipresent in FC Goa's attack with his touch map covering the entire opposition half. The midfielder won the Hero of the League award as he ended up with 11 goals and 10 assists in 15 matches.

Boumous had an initial contract with the Gaurs till 2022, but Mumbai City FC invoked his release clause by paying approximately ₹1.6 crore. The Frenchman will turn for the Islanders this season.

Forwards

#9 Lallianzuala Chhangte (Chennaiyin FC)

Lallianzuala Chhangte of Chennaiyin FC in action

Lallianzuala Chhangte dazzled on the left-wing for Chennaiyin FC by scoring 7 goals, ending the campaign as the second-highest Indian goalscorer. Unlike Sunil Chhetri, all of his goals came from open play.

The opposition defenders found it difficult to contain Chhangte's pace as he ran past them with ease. Chennaiyin FC initially signed him on a long-term deal and this is his second season with the Marina Machans in the ISL.

#10 Jackichand Singh (Jamshedpur FC)

Jackichand Singh trains for FC Goa in the last season

Jackichand Singh played on the right-wing for FC Goa with his high crosses proving to be one of the trademarks of last season. Jackichand scored 5 goals and registered 3 assists as the Gaurs finished as the league-stage winners.

Jackichand's association with FC Goa ended after he signed for Jamshedpur FC this season. The Manipuri winger signed a two-year deal and will pocket around ₹1.7 crore cumulatively. He has already registered an assist for his new side.

#11 Roy Krishna (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring for ATK Mohun Bagan in this season of ISL

Roy Krishna's name did the rounds in Indian Football circles even before his arrival in the ISL as he was the highest goalscorer in the A-League before signing for ATK. Krishna lived up to his expectations by scoring 15 goals and leading his side to glory.

So it didn't come as a surprise when ISL debutants ATK Mohun Bagan roped him in for the upcoming season. Krishna has already scored two goals in the current season with one coming in the Kolkata Derby.