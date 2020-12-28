BFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

The opening game of Matchday 9 will see Bengaluru FC taking on Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium, as a part of the ongoing ISL.

Bengaluru FC were enjoying an unbeaten run in ISL 2020/21 just before losing their previous game to ATK Mohun Bagan. The only goal of that night came from ATK Mohun Bagan's David Williams, who guided his side to an easy victory. It was the Blues' first defeat of the season.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have had an average season so far in the ongoing edition of the league. After a defeat in the club's season opener, the Red Miners enjoyed an unbeaten run of six matches before losing 1-2 to FC Goa.

Both sides will look to bounce back and grasp three points in Match No. 41 of the ISL 2020-21.

#3 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri converting a penalty (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@bengalurufc)

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri has had a dull start to his ISL 2020-21 campaign. He failed to find the net in Bengaluru FC's first couple of games. He got a goal for the first time this season when he converted a penalty in the Blues' 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC.

Post that, the striker has been a regular scorer for his side. With three goals to his name so far, the 36-year-old will look to score more and challenge for the Golden Boot. Moreover, Chhetri is just behind Erik Paartalu in terms of shots on target for Bengaluru FC this season.

#2 Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Sliva celebrating after netting a goal (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

BFC's Cleiton Silva also has three goals to his name in the ISL 2020/21. He's the club's joint-top scorer alongside skipper Sunil Chettri. Both the players have stepped up at the right moment for the club.

Coach Carles Cuadrat will want these two players to score as many goals as possible this season and guide the youngsters. The Brazilian star also has a 100% conversion ratio as he's found the net all the three times he shot on target.

#1 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis attempting a header (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Former Chennaiyin FC player Nerijus Valskis has been continuing his excellent run at the ISL after bagging the Golden Boot award in the 2019/20 season. The Lithuanian striker is currently second in the Golden Boot award race, with six goals to his name.

Valskis will be keen to bag the award once again, which will make him the second player to win it twice in the history of the ISL. Ferran Corominas was the first player to do so. Valskis has 178 passes in the ongoing edition of the ISL, which makes him a must-pick for your Dream11 team.