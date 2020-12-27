BFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 28th, 2020

Indian Super League (ISL) action continues as Bengaluru FC host Jamshedpur FC in an exciting clash on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC are currently in the 6th place on the ISL standings, with 2 wins, 2 losses and 4 draws in their 8 games. Bengaluru FC started on a slow note, but have picked up the pace to find themselves in the 3rd place on the ISL standings.

Bengaluru FC can reach the second place on the ISL standings with a win. Owen Coyle's men, meanwhile, will hope for a victory to break into the top-four for the very first time.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Ajith Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Francisco Gonzalez, Joe Zoherliana, Juanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajay Chhetri, Amay Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Deshorn Brown, Edmund Lalrindika, Kristian Opseth, Leon Augustin, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Udanta Singh

Jamshedpur FC

Niraj Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Raj Mahato, TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Laldinliana Renthlei, Manash Protim Gogoi, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Billu Teli, Gaurab, Gorachand Mandi, Harsha Parui, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jitendra Singh, Mohammad Mobashir, Manisana Singh, Jackichand Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Bhupender Singh, David Grande, John Fitzgerald, Nerijus Valskis, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela

We're wrapping up 2020 with a clash against Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda tomorrow. 🔥



Come on, BFC! 🔵 #WeAreBFC #BFCJFC pic.twitter.com/WJFGfdCy2t — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 27, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh, Deshorn Brown

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav

.@NValskis fired 3️⃣ shots along with a close chance to score a free kick in #JFCFCG! ⚽



He will look to continue this fiery performance in our upcoming match against @bengalurufc.#JamKeKhelo #BFCJFC pic.twitter.com/x0iG6qtM3X — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 26, 2020

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: December 28, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

BFC vs JFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Peter Hartley, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Erik Paartalu, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis, Sunil Chhetri

Captain - Nerijus Valskis Vice-Captain - Sunil Chhetri

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Juanan, Aitor Monroy, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Erik Paartalu, Nerijus Valskis, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Captain - Sunil Chhetri Vice-Captain - Aitor Monroy