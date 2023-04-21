BFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 21st, 2023

The EMS Stadium in Kozhikode is all gearing up for the first Super Cup 2023 Semi-Final clash between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC later today (Friday, April 21) at 7:00 PM IST.

Aidy Boothroyd's men were the first to seal a semi-final spot after and have a perfect win record in the tournament so far, having won all three games. The team came out with a strong performance in this tournament following a disappointing Indian Super League campaign that saw them finish 10th in the table.

However, stats are showing a worrying cause, as Jamshedpur have been unable to get past Bengaluru FC for a little over two years, with their last win coming on February 25, 2021. But in such high-intensity clashes, the stats don't really matter.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC, will look to continue their good form. The team started the season by winning the Durand Cup before emerging as the runner-up of ISL, falling short in the penalities to ATK Mohun Bagan. The team will look to reach yet another final and their first step would be to win tonight's fixture.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Semi-Final 1 (BFC vs JFC)

Date & Time: Friday, April 21, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium in Kozhikode

BFC vs JFC predicted starting XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Bruno Ramires, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehnesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

BFC vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pratik Chaudhari, Sandesh Jhingan, Namgyal Bhutia, Rafael Crivellaro, Ritwik Kumar Das, Javi Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Harry Sawyer, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

Captain: Javi Hernandez | Vice-Captain: Rafael Crivellaro

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

TP Rehnesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Naorem Roshan Singh, Eli Sabia, Boris Thangjam, Udanta Singh, Bruno Silva, Rohit Kumar, Germanpreet Singh, Ishan Pandita, Roy Krishna

Captain: Roy Krishna | Vice-Captain: Ishan Pandita

