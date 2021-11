BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 28th, 2021

Bengaluru FC will be up against Kerala Blasters FC in Match 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday, November 28.

Bengaluru FC started their campaign with a 4-2 win over NorthEast United FC but were outdone by Kiko Ramirez’s Odisha FC in their previous encounter, suffering a 3-1 loss.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, started their season with a 4-2 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan and followed it up with a 0-0 draw to NorthEast United FC. They will look to clinch their first win of the 2021-22 ISL campaign.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna.

Strikers: Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Yrondu Musavu-King, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Kerala Blasters

Albino Gomes, Mark Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Enes Sipovic, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vincy Barretto, Jorge Diaz, Ayush Adhikari.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters

Date: November 28, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

BFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Mark Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan Singh, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Danish Farooq, Bruno Silva, Jorge Diaz, Sunil Chhetri

Captain - Adrian Luna, Vice-captain - Sunil Chhetri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Albino Gomes, Ashique Kuruniyan, Enes Sipovic, Yrondu Musavu-King, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Udanta Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Alvaro Vazquez

Captain - Jeakson Singh, Vice-captain - Udanta Singh

