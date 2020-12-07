The seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) brings forth an exciting clash as former champions Bengaluru FC take on an in-form NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

NorthEast United FC have continued their fine form in their ISL 2020-21 campaign with eight points from four matches so far. They opened the season with a victory over Mumbai City FC. NorthEast United FC continued the good form with a couple of draws, followed by a win over SC East Bengal. Head coach Gerard Nus will expect his side to carry on the momentum into the clash against the Blues.

Bengaluru FC will be in high spirits after defeating Chennaiyin FC 1-0 for their first win of the ISL season. The skipper Sunil Chhetri finally got his first goal of ISL 7 with a penalty kick against the Marina Machans. The Blues will take on the Highlanders in a battle of two sides who are still undefeated in the ISL.

Carles Cuadrat's Blues are back on home turf as the Highlanders visit the Fatorda. Save the date! #BFCNEU #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/XQ4QbNE2QW — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 6, 2020

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

NorthEast United FC

Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: December 8, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

