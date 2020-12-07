The seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) brings forth an exciting clash as former champions Bengaluru FC take on an in-form NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.
NorthEast United FC have continued their fine form in their ISL 2020-21 campaign with eight points from four matches so far. They opened the season with a victory over Mumbai City FC. NorthEast United FC continued the good form with a couple of draws, followed by a win over SC East Bengal. Head coach Gerard Nus will expect his side to carry on the momentum into the clash against the Blues.
Bengaluru FC will be in high spirits after defeating Chennaiyin FC 1-0 for their first win of the ISL season. The skipper Sunil Chhetri finally got his first goal of ISL 7 with a penalty kick against the Marina Machans. The Blues will take on the Highlanders in a battle of two sides who are still undefeated in the ISL.
Squads to choose from
Bengaluru FC
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip
NorthEast United FC
Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika
Predicted Playing XIs
Bengaluru FC
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri
NorthEast United FC
Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado
Match Details
Match: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC
Date: December 8, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa
Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Juanan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Idrissa Sylla, Kwesi Appiah, Sunil Chhetri
Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Kwesi Appiah
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Benjamin Lambot, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Idrissa Sylla, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri
Captain - Idrissa Sylla, Vice-Captain - Sunil ChhetriPublished 07 Dec 2020, 19:00 IST