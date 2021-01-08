BFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match

Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal will face each other for the first time in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

The Blues have lost three games on the trot after being unbeaten for their first five games in this year's ISL 2020-21. The team's dismal form forced Carles Cuadrat to leave the club, with Naushad Moosa taking charge of the side for the rest of the season.

SC East Bengal are in the ascendency as far as form is concerned. They are unbeaten in their last four fixtures after starting their ISL campaign with three consecutive losses. A win for the Red and Golds will give Robbie Fowler's side the momentum to climb up the table.

Here are 3 players you could pick as the captain of vice-captain of your Dream 11 fantasy side for the ISL game between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal.

#3 Jacques Maghoma

Jacques Maghoma is the highest scorer for SC East Bengal in ISL 2020-21. (Image: ISL)

Jacques Maghoma scored the first goal for his side in this year's ISL. The British-Congolese has been an effective playmaker in central midfield. He is capable of going on solo runs with his burning pace to score goals. Maghoma's dynamic ability to act as a left-winger and a forward has allowed Robbie Fowler to rotate his team.

HIGH 5️⃣ 🙌

Jacques Maghoma and Matti Steinmann celebrating after our 2nd goal last evening.

It was the 2nd time this season that Maghoma scored off a Steinmann assist.#ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal #SCEBOFC pic.twitter.com/Rw9OWQc7q7 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 4, 2021

Maghoma has scored 3 goals and made one assist in 9 ISL games so far. He has had 365 touches and 300 passes with a passing accuracy 62.66%. He will be the key man in midfield again for SC East Bengal against Bengaluru FC and a good pick for captain of your Dream 11 fantasy side.

#2 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri is the only regular scorer for Bengaluru FC in the ongoing ISL season. (Image: ISL)

Sunil Chhetri is the top-scorer for Bengaluru FC in the current ISL season. The Blues have struggled to find goals and even create goal-scoring chances in recent weeks. However, the national team captain has always bailed Bengaluru FC out of difficult situations.

Chhetri has scored 4 goals and an assist in the 9 ISL fixtures this season. He has been used as a centre-forward, a false number-nine and a withdrawing winger on the left. This is a good reason to include him in your Dream 11 fantasy side. With the departure of Carles Cuadrat, it will be interesting to see how Sunil Chhetri is used up front.

#1 Bright Enobakhare

Bright Enobakhare has scored 2 goals in 2 matches for SC East Bengal. (Image: ISL)

Bright Enobakhare has taken the Indian Super League by storm in just 2 games. The Nigerian has scored 2 goals in 2 matches and is already being talked about as one of the finest players to play in the league since 2014. Enobakhare is on a short-term contract with SC East Bengal for this year's ISL.

Leaving a trail of defenders in his wake 😳



𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋 by @sc_eastbengal's Bright Enobakhare 👏#SCEBFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/GoCI4cYxKf — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 6, 2021

The Wolves Academy graduate scored a world-class goal against FC Goa after going past 5 defenders to finish off the chance. His incredible ball control and player awareness make him arguably the perfect choice for a captain in a Dream 11 fantasy side.