Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC - 4 things we learned

Bengaluru FC breezed past Chennaiyin FC 3-0 on Wednesday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa and winger Udanta Singh scored for Bengaluru FC as the Blues won the encounter comfortably.

With this win, Bengaluru FC have moved up to sixth position in the ISL table. They now have 17 points from 13 matches and are unbeaten in their last seven matches. Meanwhile Chennaiyin FC are one place ahead of their opponents in fifth position. They have 18 points from 13 matches, winning and losing five each in the process.

Bengaluru FC received a much-needed propulsion towards the top four after three points against Chennaiyin FC. On that note, let's have a look at the top four things we learned from this match.

Sunil Chhetri's splendid assist for Udanta Singh

India and Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri has experienced a rare drop in form since the beginning of the 2021-22 season. After failing to score on multiple occasions, head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli decided to bench the star striker earlier this season.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc



The skipper is clean through on goal, but chooses to feint past FOUR Chennaiyin defenders and find Udanta for the strike. #WeAreBFC #BFCCFC #ComeTogether How unselfish was that from @chetri_sunil11!The skipper is clean through on goal, but chooses to feint past FOUR Chennaiyin defenders and find Udanta for the strike. How unselfish was that from @chetri_sunil11! 😱The skipper is clean through on goal, but chooses to feint past FOUR Chennaiyin defenders and find Udanta for the strike.⚡️ #WeAreBFC #BFCCFC #ComeTogether https://t.co/eQLQnVBlrp

However, Chhetri brought an end to the drought by scoring against FC Goa in the previous match. Building upon that, he delivered another praiseworthy performance against the Marina Machans.

Just a few minutes before half-time, Chhetri finessed past four opposition defenders. He then crossed the ball to Udanta Singh who just had to tap the ball in.

The captain's selfless assist has been lauded by experts and fans alike who long to see Chhetri return to his original form.

Udanta Singh gets back to scoring ways

One of the most promising wingers in the country, Udanta Singh's inconsistency has been a matter of concern. However, head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli put his trust in the winger and gave him opportunities to get going.

Against Chennaiyin FC, Udanta scored twice to power his time to a win. He finished off Chhetri's assist to score his first and capitalized on a blunder by Sajid Dhot to score his second goal of the night.

Udanta's goal contribution tally now stands at three goals and one assist this season. The winger and the team will be hoping for more of the same as they continue their march towards the top four.

Poor defending hurts Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC's head coach Bozidar Bandovic was left disappointed by the team's poor defensive performance, which cost them the match.

Bengaluru FC took the lead when they scored from the penalty spot. Chhetri embarrassed the entire backline of Chennaiyin FC for the second goal. He sent them sliding the wrong way to create an amazing assist for Udanta Singh.

Sajid Dhot made an avoidable mistake in the box to gift Udanta Singh his second goal and Bengaluru FC's third goal of the match.

Chennaiyin FC will need to up their game both in attack and in defense to ensure they remain strong contenders for the top four.

Bengaluru FC extends unbeaten run to 7 games

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc #WeAreBFC #BFCCFC #ComeTogether Tonight's result sends the Blues up to sixth place, one point off the playoff spots and just three points off the summit! Tonight's result sends the Blues up to sixth place, one point off the playoff spots and just three points off the summit! 📈 #WeAreBFC #BFCCFC #ComeTogether https://t.co/DIYTPAm1H6

Bengaluru FC started the ISL 2021-22 season on a good note as they beat NorthEast United FC in their first match. However, they could pick up only one point in their next five matches. They played against some tough opponents like Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC and FC Goa.

Since then, Bengaluru FC have embarked on a seven-match unbeaten streak where they picked up 13 points. They have managed to win three and draw four out of these seven matches. Bengaluru FC are now in a strong position to compete for the top four as the league approaches its business end.

Marco Pezzaiuoli has a bigger task at hand now, which is to keep the momentum going. They will look to reach the ISL semi-finals after the club missed out last season for the first time.

