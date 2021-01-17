CFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 18th, 2020

The new week in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) kicks off with Chennaiyin FC taking on SC East Bengal. The clash between two sides pushing for a better position on the ISL standings will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC occupy the fifth position on the ISL points table with a tally of 14 points from eleven matches. With a win over the Red and Golds, the former ISL champions can move into the playoffs spot.

Their opponents SC East Bengal are looking for a redeeming second half of the ISL season. The newcomers have found it tough to get going in their debut ISL campaign and pick up points.

Squads to Choose From

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Meme Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Esmael Goncalves

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinman, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal

Date: January 17, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim, Goa

CFC vs SCEB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL encounter between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Scott Neville, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Meme Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Anirudh Thapa, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare, Esmael Goncalves

Captain - Esmael Goncalves, Vice-Captain - Matti Steinmann

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Rana Gharami, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare, Esmael Goncalves

Captain - Anthony Pikington, Vice-Captain - Anirudh Thapa