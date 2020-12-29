Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan - 4 things we learned | ISL 2020/21 

Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out a rare goalless draw in the 42nd match of the 2020/21 Indian Super League (ISL). However, the draw wasn't without drama as Rafael Crivellaro and Roy Krishna came close to finding the back of the net on several occasions. David Williams tried in vain for a penalty with Pronay Halder and Jerry Lalrinzuala picking up yellow cards in the match.

However, the draw has a sizeable impact on the table with ATK Mohun Bagan leapfrogging Mumbai City FC to go top of the table. Chennaiyin FC remained in the seventh position. Csaba Laszlo's men now find themselves two points away from the fourth place.

Let's take a look at four things we learned from the stalemate between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

#1 Rafael Crivellaro flatters to deceive

Rafael Crivellaro is by far the most important part of the Chennaiyin FC side. Although the Brazilian came close to scoring once or twice, he didn't manage a goal, something that is rather uncharacteristic. His best chance came towards the end of the first half when Enes Sipovic threaded a pass through to him.

It was suspected to be a knock, but Crivellaro had to be withdrawn early in the second half and was replaced by the solid Deepak Tangri.

#2 Chennaiyin FC have a good chance to make the playoffs

Although Csaba Laszlo and Chennaiyin FC have a long way to go, their recent form has given hope of them making the top four on the ISL table. In the last five games, Chennaiyin FC lost one, won one, and drew the rest.

While the form guide is one aspect, the recently-acquired fluidity in their attacking play is certainly an encouraging sight. It would be a surprise if Chennaiyin FC do not make it to the playoffs this season, especially given the quality their squad possesses.

#3 Is Arindam Bhattacharya the best goalkeeper this season?

Arindam Bhattacharya (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The last time ATK Mohun Bagan conceded a goal was against Hyderabad FC in their fifth game that ended in a 1-1 draw. Since then, the Mariners have managed to keep three consecutive clean sheets. While a lot of credit must go to the likes of Carl McHugh, Sandesh Jhingan, and Tiri, Arindam Bhattacharya has been a revelation this season.

The 31-year-old, who has been replaced in the national team by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, put in a stellar performance by denying the likes of Crivellaro, Reagan Singh, and Memo.

#4 Both sides have issues with creativity

Although the league form for both teams has improved in the last couple of matches, their attacking units do not look sharp and consistent. ATK Mohun Bagan have managed just 8 goals in the season, despite sitting on top of the table. Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, have managed only 7.

Despite the likes of proven goalscorers, Crivellaro and Roy Krishna in their ranks, both clubs have not managed to find the back of the net a lot. There is quite clearly a creativity issue in the squads, something that both Antonio Lopez Habas and Csaba Laszlo will hope to resolve.