ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez upbeat despite back-to-back defeats 

After going five games unbeaten, Hyderabad FC suffered their first defeat of the season in a 2-0 loss at the hands of Mumbai City FC. This was followed by another loss in their next game against Kerala Blasters FC, something which saw Hyderabad FC slip to 8th place in the Indian Super League table.

Having conceded six goals in the last three games, the club's defensive unit has been called into question. However, despite the adverse results, Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez seems upbeat about the prospect of his side squaring off against an in-form FC Goa outfit.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Marquez said that while the players are indeed disappointed with the losses, they are looking forward to the game against FC Goa.

"I think this is normal in football. Sometimes, you are in a good situation, and sometimes, you are not. We were unbeaten in the first five games and now we have suffered two consecutive defeats. We definitely have to make a comeback and start winning again. Let's see if we can claim a victory in the next game against FC Goa," said Marquez.

"Naturally, we are disappointed. The players know that I am not happy with the performance, especially at the beginning of the game against Kerala. Apart from this, I am satisfied with the players," the Hyderabad FC head coach added.

Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre to return for Hyderabad FC

Both Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre injured themselves in the match against Bengaluru FC. However, they have recovered from their respective injuries and will be part of the action against FC Goa.

Manolo Marquez is wary of in-form FC Goa striker Igor Angulo. The Hyderabad FC head coach went so far as to state that Angulo is likely to claim the Golden Boot at the end of the season.

"Igor Angulo is a very good player. For me, he will be the top scorer in the league because he is very clever. He is very clever in the box and can score from very difficult chances. His positioning in the box is good and he always plays on the offside line," Marquez opined.

New Hyderabad FC signing Roland Alberg will not be a part of the proceedings against FC Goa as his transfer becomes official only on the 1st of January.