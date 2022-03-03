Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player Ratings as Mariners seal top-four berth

ATK Mohun Bagan became the third team to seal their spot in the ISL playoffs with a 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC earlier tonight.

A first half that didn't see many chances ended with the Mariners scoring right on the stroke of half-time. Joni Kauko put Roy Krishna through and he finished the chance well to put his side ahead.

The Marina Machans did well to claw their way back into the game but couldn't find the leveler as ATK Mohun Bagan did well to hold on.

On that note, here are the player ratings from the match:

Chennaiyin FC

Samik Mitra - 5.5/10

He had a couple of moments where he misjudged the pace and height of the ball and should've done better with the ATK Mohun Bagan goal.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 6.5/10

Lalrinzuala did well to keep Colaco quiet for most of the night. The left-back also showed shades of his old self, including an incredible run and cross that just evaded Nerijus Valskis.

Salam Ranjan Singh - 6.5/10

Ranjan Singh put in a decent shift on the night, making two clearances, three interceptions and two tackles at the heart of the Chennaiyin FC defense. He also won both of his ground duels and completed 95% of his passes.

Slavko Damjanovic - 6/10

Damjanovic was caught out of position for ATK Mohun Bagan's goal but was decent otherwise. He made a couple of vital interventions to win the ball in dangerous positions.

Reagan Singh - 6.5/10

Reagan Singh was one of Chennaiyin FC's biggest threats going forward and even hit the post with a deflected effort. He recorded two key passes and also put in a shift defensively, making three tackles and a clearance.

Germanpreet Singh - 6/10

Germanpreet Singh did a decent job sitting in front of the defense in what was one of his better displays of the campaign. He recorded a tackle and an interception while also creating one big chance for his team.

Rahim Ali - 6/10

It was an encouraging performance from Ali, who constantly looked to take on the ATK Mohun Bagan defenders and even managed a key pass. However, he couldn't get a shot on target and his decision-making in the final third still requires fine-tuning.

Vladimir Koman - 7/10

Koman proved why he's viewed by many as one of Chennaiyin FC's biggest positives from a dismal campaign. He pinged the ball around extremely well, laying out two key passes and three long balls. The midfielder also had two shots on target and most of his side's moves stemmed from him.

Edwin Vanspaul - 6.5/10

Vanspaul put in a decent shift in defense and was enterprising in attack, sending in four key passes for his teammates.

Jobby Justin - 6/10

Justin worked hard but ultimately struggled to trouble the ATK Mohun Bagan defense.

Nerijus Valskis - 6/10

While he couldn't score a goal once again, Valskis looked much sharper in this match. He had two shots on target and also won six of his 11 aerial duels, while getting into some excellent positions upfront.

Substitutes

Lukasz Gikiewicz - 6/10

Gikiewicz replaced Vanspaul in the 85th minute. He had one effort on target called back for offside and didn't do much else.

Syed Suhail Pasha - 6/10

Pasha came on for Ali in the 87th minute. He sent in a couple of crosses but they amounted to nothing.

Davinder Singh - N/A

Davinder Singh replaced Lalrinzuala in injury-time and didn't get a single touch on the ball.

Balaji Ganesan - N/A

Ganesan came on for Justin in stoppage-time and had no time to impact the match.

Ninthoi Meetei - N/A

Meetei replaced Reagan Singh with just a few seconds left on the clock.

ATK Mohun Bagan defended well to win against Chennaiyin FC. [Credits: ISL]

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh - 6/10

He remains a bit shaky in crunch moments but ultimately came away with a comfortable clean sheet.

Subhasish Bose - 6.5/10

As always, Bose put in a tenacious display to help ATK Mohun Bagan on both ends of the pitch. The majority of his job was in defense, though, as he recorded two blocks and an interception.

Jose Arroyo - 7.5/10

The defining moment of Tiri's performance was his crucial flick from Lalrinzuala's cross to prevent Valskis from getting a header away. He seemed impenetrable, making a mammoth five clearances, three interceptions, one block and a tackle.

Tiri also won four aerial duels and completed 88% of his passes in a rock-solid display.

Sandesh Jhingan - 7/10

He dealt poorly with a couple of incisive Chennaiyin FC crosses but put in a largely assured performance to help his side post an important win.

Pritam Kotal - 6.5/10

Kotal was the more attacking of the two ATK Mohun Bagan full-backs, recording a key pass as well as a cross. He also made two clearances and an interception in a fairly routine outing.

Deepak Tangri - 6/10

Tangri struggled to really impose himself on the game but still did a decent job in midfield. He got a shot on target and completed three long balls to help out going forward.

Carl McHugh - 7/10

McHugh was solid in defensive midfield to keep Chennaiyin FC at bay. He had more touches (113) and completed more passes (89) than any other player on the pitch. The ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder also made a game-high four tackles and won all of his ground duels in an excellent display.

Liston Colaco - 6/10

Colaco worked hard all night but struggled to threaten the Chennaiyin FC defense consistently. Barring a couple of dangerous balls into the box and a key pass, he didn't do enough going forward.

Joni Kauko - 7/10

Kauko got the assist for ATK Mohun Bagan's goal with a perfectly-weighted pass into Krishna. He also provided two key passes and made a clearance before being substituted due to an injury.

Manvir Singh - 6/10

Manvir Singh continues to divide opinion and struggled to trouble the Chennaiyin FC defense. He moved all over the pitch in the final third but simply couldn't make many meaningful contributions.

Roy Krishna - 7/10

Krishna hit the post very early on and scored later in the first half from a similar position. While he faded away a little after the break, he remained crucial and held the ball up well for his side to re-organize when Chennaiyin FC pushed forward.

Substitutes

Prabir Das - 6/10

Das replaced Colaco in the 68th minute. He delivered a couple of decent set-pieces but didn't do much else.

Lenny Rodrigues - 6/10

Rodrigues came on for Kauko in the 68th minute. He made two interceptions and a clearance to help his side see out the win.

Kiyan Nassiri - 5.5/10

Nassir replaced Tangri in the 75th minute. He had just two touches during his time on the pitch with Chennaiyin FC growing into the game.

Ashutosh Mehta - N/A

Mehta came on for Bose in the 87th minute. He hardly had any impact on the match.

Michael Soosairaj - N/A

Soosairaj replaced Manvir Singh in the 87th minute. He made one good dribble to win a corner but didn't have much else to do.

