Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Jamshedpur FC - 4 things we learned from the match

Chennaiyin FC succumbed to Jamshedpur FC in a high-voltage match which saw the latter score four goals in under 46 minutes at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

Ritwik Das opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the match after he tapped in an easy goal to make it 0-1. Before half-time, Boris Singh and Daniel Chukwu added two more to give JFC a three-goal lead. Just 18 seconds after the restart, Greg Stewart scored the fourth via a deflection.

Nerijus Valskis scored one for Chennaiyin FC in the 61st minute, but it was too late to spark a comeback. At full-time, Jamshedpur FC walked away with a comfortable win and secured a good position in the points table.

On that note, let’s discuss four things we learned from the match.

#4 Greg Stewart stars once again for Jamshedpur FC

The 2021-22 season of the ISL has been the best term for Jamshedpur FC in the five years of their existence. A major reason behind this propulsion is the impact of Scottish midfielder Greg Stewart, who has taken the league by storm.

Against Chennaiyin FC, Stewart continued to prove his class as he dribbled past defenders and sent in a tempting cross for Boris Singh. The defender made no mistake in finding the back of the net. The Scotsman also scored the fourth goal for Jamshedpur FC courtesy of a deflection by Deepak Devrani.

After his showing against Chennaiyin FC, Stewart now has nine goals and seven assists in the league.

#3 Shambolic defending by Chennaiyin FC

Having conceded 31 goals in 18 goals, it can be said that Chennaiyin FC's defense has not been one of their strongest areas this season. The Marina Machans conceded five goals against FC Goa two matches back, following which head coach Bozidar Bandovic received the sack.

Against Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin's defensive woes only multiplied. A lot of individual errors resulted in four goals for their opponents. It also needs to be noted that Jamshedpur FC were very close to scoring on several other occasions.

With their qualification hopes almost over, the south Indian team will need to fix their problems at the back to have a better outing next season.

#2 Nerijus Valskis gets a goal against his former side

The January transfer window saw Jamshedpur FC's targetman return to Chennaiyin FC, for whom he starred in the 2019-20 season. However, the Lithuanian has only scored two goals for his team since his homecoming.

Playing against Jamshedpur FC, Valskis scored in the 61st minute for Chennaiyin FC. The game, though, was all but lost as the Red Miners had scored four goals already.

With Jamshedpur FC fighting for the league title, Chennaiyin FC might not be the happiest of places for Nerijus Valskis.

#1 Jamshedpur FC move closer to top spot

Jamshedpur FC have 31 points from 16 matches right now. They occupy the second spot in the table, just behind Hyderabad FC, who have 32 points from 17 matches.

With their next fixture against NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC will have a good chance of grabbing all three points to get to the top of the table.

The ISL League Shield is at grabbing distance for Owen Coyle and his men, and they will be determined to take it home.

Edited by Diptanil Roy