Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with Bengaluru FC in Match 45 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The fixture will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Thursday.

Bozidar Bandovic's Chennaiyin suffered a humiliating defeat in their last match against Kerala Blasters FC and will be hoping to pick up the pace after the long break in order to secure a top-four berth. Chennaiyin FC had only six goals after seven games this season, the fewest in the league.

The Marina Machans have only won one of their past five games, and they currently sit sixth in the league with 11 points. A win over Bengaluru FC will propel them to fourth place in the league standings.

Bengaluru FC, on the contrary, have had a disastrous start to the season. With only six points from eight games, they are second from bottom on the table. Since their first victory, the Blues have gone winless in their next six games, losing four times and drawing twice.

The Blues will be hoping to revive their season soon following a horrible start to the season.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head

The two teams have battled nine times, with Bengaluru FC winning four times and Chennaiyin FC winning three times, and the remaining two matches ending in draws. Bengaluru won one of two matches against the Chennai-based side last season by a slim 1-0 margin, while the other finished in a stalemate.

They last met in February 2021, when they played to a 0-0 tie at the end of the previous season. Chennaiyin FC's last victory over Bengaluru FC came in the 2018-19 season, when they won 2-1.

Matches played: 9

Chennaiyin FC wins: 3

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 4

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Chennaiyin FC: Esmael Goncalves (4), Lallianzuala Chhangte (4)

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (8), Cleiton Silva (7)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (6 clean sheets in 20 matches)

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (4 clean sheets in 19 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Chennaiyin FC players during their training session

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (Chennaiyin FC) - 51, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) - 58, Lalthuammawia Ralte (Bengaluru FC) - 3

Most passes: Erik Paartalu (Bengaluru FC) - 782, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 803, Eli Sabia (Chennaiyin FC) - 720

Most interceptions: Eli Sabia (Chennaiyin FC) - 36, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC)- 35, Harmanjot Khabra (Bengaluru FC) - 31

Most tackles: Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 99, Suresh Wangjam (Bengaluru FC) - 68

