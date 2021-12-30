Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC host a lacklustre Bengaluru FC side in a Southern Derby in Match 45 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Bozidar Bandovic's side faced a 3-0 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC in their previous fixture and will be looking to get back to winning ways after a week-long break. They are currently placed sixth in the ISL table with eleven points from the first seven fixtures.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's men have struggled to get going in the current season and desperately need the three points to rekindle their campaign. They are tenth in the league standings with six points from six games and played out a goalless draw with Jamshedpur FC in their previous ISL fixture.

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC head to head

Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC have played each other on nine occasions in the ISL. The Marina Machans have won three times against the Blues while Bengaluru FC have emerged victorious in four fixtures themselves. Only two games have ended up as draws.

Matches played between Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: 9

Chennaiyin FC wins: 3

Bengaluru wins: 4

Draws: 2

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC

All players are available for selection except Rafael Crivellaro.

Bengaluru FC

Leon Augustine and Yrondu Musavu-King are unavailable due to earlier injuries while Udanta Singh is sidelined due to muscle soreness.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Predicted Lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Narayan Das, Dejan Damjanovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel, Borysiuk Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mirlan Murzaev.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Ajith Kumar, Alan Costa, Parag Srivas, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Ashique Kuruniyan, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva.

Bengaluru FC are struggling to pick up points. (Image: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

Chennaiyin FC have looked shaky as the season has progressed. They have not conceded many goals but the former ISL champions' scoring problems continue. Bengaluru FC are struggling to pick up points and are unlikely to pose a challenge to a much more stable Chennaiyin FC side.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-0 Bengaluru FC

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

