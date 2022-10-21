Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 21st, 2022

Chennaiyin FC takes on FC Goa in the second game of Matchweek 3 of the Hero Indian Super League on Friday (October 221), at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The Marina Machans have started the seasons brightly with one win and a draw in two matches. Their most recent outing play out an exciting 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC at home, a game they dominated for the most part. However, a silly red card for goalkeeper Debjit Majumder saw center-back Vafa don the gloves for a nail-biting final few minutes.

It has been a positive start to the season for FC Goa as well, with a late Edu Bedia winner breaking the hearts of their opponent East Bengal's fans. It was a tough away assignment for Carlos Pena's side and they did well to hang on to steal the points late on.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, and Lovepreet Singh.

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, and Sajal Bag.

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, and Kwame Karikari.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed FaresAlArnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander DCunha, Lesly Rebello, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, and Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Alvaro Vasque Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Devansh Dabas (GK), Edwin Vanspaul, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, K Prasanth, Y Jitheshwor Singh, Rahim Ali, and Kwame Karikari/Peter Sliskovic.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, and Alvaro Vasquez.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

Date: October 21, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Both these teams have made positive starts to the season although Goa have played just the one game. Chennaiyin FC dominated their last home encounter against Bengaluru FC and were unlucky to walk away with only a draw. They will look to get all three points from this encounter

Both sides possess plenty of quality and I've gone with a balanced selection once more.

Fallou Diagne, Julius Duker, Edu Bedia and Alvaro Vasquez are the only four players I'm retaining in both the suggestions since there are a variety of quality options to choose from.

While his winner against East Bengal might have been slightly fortuitous, Edu Bedia is a quality captaincy option capable of racking up the points. The same can be said of Alvaro Vasquez and Julius Duker.

It's a toss-up between Kwame Karikari and Peter Sliskovic for that second striker's spot for Chennaiyin and whosoever starts also becomes a solid captaincy pick.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Debjit Majumder, Narayan Das, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Marc Valiente, Fallou Diagne, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Julius Duker, Edu Bedia, Alvaro Vasquez, and Kwame Karikari.

Captain: Alvaro Vasquez. Vice-Captain: Julius Duker.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Fallou Diagne, K Prasanth, Y Jitheshwor Singh, Julius Duker, Edu Bedia, Rahim Ali, Peter Sliskovic, and Alvaro Vasquez.

Captain: Edu Bedia. Vice-Captain: Rahim Ali.

