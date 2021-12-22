Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 22, 2021

Chennaiyin FC will face an upbeat Kerala Blasters side in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

Chennaiyin FC have been one of the toughest teams to beat in the ISL this season. With a solid defense, Bozidar Bandovic's men have only conceded four goals in six matches, the least by any ISL team so far this season. The Marina Machans are 4th in the table with 11 points to their name.

Kerala Blasters FC, however, will be fancying their chances against their upcoming opponents. The Men In Yellow pulled off the biggest upset in the ISL this season when they handed a 3-0 drubbing to defending champions Mumbai City FC.

The Blasters outclassed the table-toppers in all departments and provided a reality-check to the Islanders. Thanks to that win, Kerala Blasters are now placed 6th in the table with a total of nine points.

A win for Chennaiyin FC will propel them to second place and just a point behind Mumbai City FC. If Kerala Blasters win, they will move up to third place in the ISL standings.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz, Aqib Nawab, Rahul K, Mohamed Liyakaath

Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez, Sreekuttan VS

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Pereyra Dias, Alvaro Vazquez, Adrian Luna

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021-22.

Date & Time: December 22, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa

CFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Prabsukhan Singh Gill, Reagan Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jessel Carneiro, Slavko Damjanovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mirlan Murzaev, Alvaro Vasquez

Captain: Anirudh Thapa, Vice-captain: Alvaro Vasquez

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Vishal Kaith, Harmanjot Khabra, Narayan Das, Marko Leskovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jeakson Singh, Ariel Borysiuk, Adrian Luna, Rahim Ali, Lukasz Gikiewicz, Jorge Pereyra Dias

Captain: Adrian Luna, Vice-captain: Ariel Borysiuk

Edited by Prem Deshpande