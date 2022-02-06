Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 6th, 2022

Chennaiyin FC will take on Mumbai City FC in Match 83 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Sunday, February 6. The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda will host this contest.

The Marina Machans have managed to win just one of their last five outings and are coming into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against SC East Bengal. They will be disappointed with that result as they were leading the game 2-0 until the 61st minute.

Currently placed seventh in the table with 19 points in 14 matches, the Chennai-based franchise will be eyeing a victory to climb up the table.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City have slipped down to the sixth position with 19 points after their dismal performance in the second leg. After winning five of their first six matches, the Islanders have suffered a major downfall as they are currently on a seven-game winless streak.

In their previous match, they held ATK Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw courtesy of an own goal from Pritam Kotal.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, Mumbai City came out on top to secure a 1-0 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Salam Ranjan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoinganba Meetei; Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Germanpreet Singh; Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh; Vikram Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Diego Mauricio.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, Match 83, ISL 2021-22.

Date and Time: Sunday, 6th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mohammed Nawaz, Mourtada Fall, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Ahmed Jahouh, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Mirlan Murzaev, Vikram Pratap Singh.

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh | Vice-captain: Anirudh Thapa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Debjit Majumder, Regan Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Cassio Gabriel, Ariel Borysiuk, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalengmawia Ralte, Igor Angulo, Nerijus Valskis, Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Lalengmawia | Vice-captain: Igor Angulo.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra