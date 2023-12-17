Churchill Brothers FC Goa will face Mohammedan Sporting Club in the 46th match of the I-League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 17, at the Tilak Maidan.

Churchill Brothers have won three out of nine matches this season and are in ninth position on the points table. They have suffered four losses and have had two draws in the remaining games.

They defeated Neroca FC in their previous match by a 4-1 margin. It was their second win from their last five matches.

Mohammedan SC are the only undefeated team in the tournament. They have won seven out of nine matches, while two games have ended in a draw. They are at the top of the points tally and have won four out of their last five matches, having 23 points to their name.

Churchill Brothers FC vs Mohammedan SC Match Details

Match: Churchill Brothers FC vs Mohammedan SC

Date and Time: December 17, 7:00 p.m. IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan

Churchill Brothers FC vs Mohammedan SC Head-to-Head

They have played six matches so far, out of which Churchill Brothers have won three and Mohammedan SC have won two. One match between them has ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 6

Churchill Brothers FC Win: 3

Mohammedan SC Win: 2

Draw: 1

Churchill Brothers FC vs Mohammedan SC Probable XI

Churchill Brothers FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Nishchal Chandan, Lamgoule Semkholun (c), Sebastian Thangmuansang, Emiliano Callegari Torre, Stendly Teotonio Fernandes, Rahul Raju, Faisal Ali, Richard Costa, Chika Ajulu, Louis Ugochukwu Ogana

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri, Zodingliana, Joseph Adjei, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Mirjalol Qosimov, Sagolsem Bikash Singh, F Lalremsanga, David Lalhlansanga, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Alexis Nahuel Gomez, Eddie Gabriel Hernandez Padilla

Churchill Brothers FC vs Mohammedan SC Match Prediction

Mohammedan SC have been among the consistent performers this season and are yet to lose a game. Both teams are coming here with a win in their last match.

Churchill Brothers have won their last two matches against Mohammedan SC. The latter team might have an edge over Churchill Brothers, considering their recent form.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC are expected to win the match.

Churchill Brothers FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel