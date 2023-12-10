Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Churchill Brothers will be up against NEROCA in their next I-League 2023-24 contest on Sunday, December 10. The game will be played at the Tilak Maidan at 7:00 pm IST.

Churchill Brothers have had a disastrous run in the I-League this season. They have bagged only two wins, alongside two draws and four losses, in eight matches. The Red Machine have lost both of their last two matches, including a 0-2 defeat to Shillong Lajong in their previous fixture.

On the other hand, NEROCA have also had their share of troubles this season. They have won only two matches, lost five, and drawn one out of their respective eight fixtures.

NEROCA lost their previous game 1-3 to Inter Kashi and will be searching for their third win of the season. Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers will look to get back to some form by bouncing back against a fellow struggling side.

Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA Match Details

Date & Time: December 10, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan

Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA Head-to-Head

Churchill Brothers dominate the head-to-head record between the two sides with six victories in 10 matches. Meanwhile, NEROCA have won three games and one match ended up as a draw.

Matches Played: 10

Churchill Brothers Win: 6

NEROCA Win: 3

Draw: 1

Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA Probable XI

Churchill Brothers

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Lalbiakhlua Lianzela, Martin Chaves, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Emiliano Callegari Torre, Richard Costa, Ponif Vaz, Anil Rama Gaonkar, Ricardo Nicolas Dichiara, Ogana Louis, and Lamgoulen Hangshing.

NEROCA

Santosh Singh Irengbam, Safiul Rahaman, David Simbo, Balwinder Singh, Likmabam Rakesh Singh Meitei, Tarak Hembram, Sajal Bag, Tangva Ragui, Lourembam David Singh, Bogdan Gavrila, and Ansumana Kromah.

Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA Prediction

Both teams are struggling at the moment. There is not much to separate the two sides as both of them are not scoring enough goals and leaking goals defensively as well.

However, Churchill Brothers will have a slight psychological advantage over NEROCA courtesy of their superior head-to-head record and they also have won six of the last seven meetings between the two teams.

Prediction: Churchill Brothers are expected to edge out a closely-fought victory

Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel