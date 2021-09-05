Durand Cup 2021 Mohammedan SC preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

Mohammedan SC are all set to begin their Durand Cup 2021 campaign as they take on the Indian Air Force in the season opener.

They play their first game on September 5 (Sunday) at the VYBK. Their next two group stage matches are scheduled for September 10 and 14 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Mohammedan SC will compete in Group A of the competition. The three other clubs in the group are the Indian Air Force, CRPF and FC Bengaluru United. The Black Panthers are the strongest team among the four and are likely to make it to the knockout stage.

Durand Cup 2021: Mohammedan SC Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 5 – 4:15 pm – Indian Air Force vs Mohammedan SC, VYBK

September 10 – 3:00 pm – CRPF vs Mohammedan SC, Kalyani

September 14 – 3:00 pm – Mohammedan SC vs FC Bengaluru United, Kalyani

Where to watch Mohammedan SC's matches?

Addatimes has acquired the rights to live stream all matches for the 130th edition of the Durand Cup. They will be live streaming the Black Panthers' matches for fans in India.

Mohammedan SC squad for Durand Cup

Goalkeepers: Mithun Samata, Zothanmawia, Kabir Toufik, Susnata Malik

Defenders: Lalramchullova, Safiul Rahman, Shaher Shaheen (Syria), Wayne Vaz, Arijeet Singh, Sujit Sadhu, Balwinder Singh, Manoj Mohammad, Rakesh Pradhan, Lalramhmunmavia

Midfielders: SK Faiaz, Faisal Ali, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Phrangki Buam, Milan Singh, Ridge Demello, Sushil Meitei, Nikola Stojanovic (Serbia), Firoj Ali, William Lalgoulien, Malsawmzuala, Sanjib Ghosh

Strikers: Azharuddin, Jaskaranpreet Singh, Stefan Ilic (Serbia), Marcus Joseph (Trinidad and Tobago), Seimnmang Manchong

