Durand Cup 2022: Emami East Bengal FC stun Mumbai City FC in final Group B encounter

With their place in the quarter-finals already booked, Mumbai City FC took on Emami East Bengal FC in their final Group B fixture at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Saturday.

Stephen Constantine's side missed out on Ivan Gonzalez at the heart of the defense, who was suspended for this encounter. Des Buckingham opted to field an all-Indian defense, testing their latest recruit Gursimrat Singh Gill alongside Vinit Rai.

The stadium lit up as soon as referee Rahul Kumar Gupta blew his whistle. The Red and Gold Brigade looked to trouble the Islanders determined from the very first minute.

Their determination bore fruit in the 17th minute after Jerry Lalrinzuala whipped in a cross towards the far post. The cross was eventually met by Sumeet Passi, who managed to head it past Mohammad Nawaz in goal.

Constantine's side pressed in numbers inside the opposition half, leading to a foul just outside the Mumbai City FC box. Cleiton Silva stepped up to take the resulting free-kick and his curler beat the wall and Nawaz on its way into the net.

The Emami East Bengal fans were up cheering for their team, making their presence felt as Des Buckingham's side stood stunned. Not long after their second goal, the Red and Gold brigade had the opportunity to add a third.

The Islanders were awarded a free-kick after a foul on Alberto Noguera. The resulting free-kick was cleared by the defenders and the ball fell onto the path of Silva, who managed to dodge Jahouh and make a run for the goal.

However, the Brazilian failed to convert as his attempt went wide by inches. At the other end, the away side managed to pull one back courtesy of Greg Stewart. Bipin darted down the left flank, whipping in a delightful cross. Jorge Pereyra Diaz managed to chest it down onto the path of the Scotsman, who was clinical in front of goal.

Stewart's link-up with Noguera and Diaz was one to watch. The three new Mumbai City FC signings looked great in tandem and created chances.

The Red and Gold Brigade added a third goal in the 34th minute. Jahouh lost possession close to the halfway line after being pressed. Cleiton broke on the counter-attack and found Passi on the right flank.

Passi took two touches before aiming his strike at the goal. Nawaz came out to deal with it but unfortunately for the Mumbai City FC custodian, the ball him and went into the net.

The Islanders hit back right after kick-off in the second half. Lallianzuala Chhangte's left-footed strike from outside the box was difficult for Kamaljit Singh. Buckingham's side added a third just before the break to go all square into half-time. Noguera's initial attempt was blocked by Kamaljit but Bipin Singh managed to pick up the loose ball and squared it to Chhangte, who added his second of the night.

Cleiton Silva's second goal enough for Emami East Bengal FC to seal a victory against Mumbai City FC

Stephen Constantine introduced Eliandro in place of Semboi Haokip at the start of the second half. The Brazilian forward outmuscled his opponents on a few occasions but wasn't effective in front of goal.

His partner up front, Silva, was very effective and managed to bag a brace against star-studded Mumbai City FC. A move involving Amarjit Singh Kiyam running down the left flank was followed by a low cross into the box.

Nawaz tried to deflect it out of the way of the approaching players but Silva tapped in from close range, firing his side into the lead.

Emami East Bengal FC held onto their lead until the final whistle, recording their first win of the 2022-23 season.

Edited by S Chowdhury