Durand Cup 2022: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC preview, prediction and more

In the second match of the 131st edition of the Durand Cup, ISL 2021-22 Shield winners Jamshedpur FC will square off against fellow ISL club Bengaluru FC on Wednesday, August 17.

The Jamshedpur side have decided to go with their reserve side in this tournament with the aim of giving their younger players a much-needed game time. The side will be guided by Carlos Santamarina, head coach of the TATA Football Academy (TFA).

Bengaluru, on the other hand, are fielding their senior side with as many as eight new signings. The team will be led by Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri, with the likes of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh and Roy Krishna all being part of the side.

The two teams are part of Group A, which consists of FC Goa, Mohammedan SC, and the Indian Air Force side.

Speaking ahead of the fixture on naming a second string side, Santamarina, the man tasked with the job of guing the young Men of Steel, said:

"The tournament will provide a fantastic platform for the players to know where they stand and gain competitive minutes as they play to try and win."

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Head to Head

The two sides have played each other on 10 occasions, with Jamshedpur having won four against Bengaluru's three, while three games ended in draws.

The two sides last met in an ISL fixture back on February 5, 2022, with Bengaluru coming from 0-1 down to win 3-1.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming Details

The Durand Cup 2022 match between Jamshedpur and Bengaluru will be broadcast live on the Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD and Sports18-Khel channel with the game will also be telecasted live on the Voot app.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction

Bengaluru look strong on paper, given that Jamshedpur traveled with a reserve side. With the likes of Chhetri, Prince Ibara, Udanta, and Roy Krishna in Bengaluru's attack against a young Jamshedpur side, expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 0-3 Bengaluru FC

Edited by Ankush Das