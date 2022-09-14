Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC preview, prediction and more

Mohammedan SC will take on Mumbai City FC in the first semi-final of the Durand Cup 2022 on Wednesday, September 14 at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

The Black Panthers have been in good form in the tournament, winning three and drawing one of their group stage games. They defeated Kerala Blasters 3-0 in the quarter-finals to make it to the top four. The local boys will have the full support of the crowd having already beaten three Indian Super League (ISL) teams this campaign.

The Islanders, meanwhile, won two, drew one and lost one of their four group stage games before defeating Chennaiyin FC FC 5-3 in the quarter-finals.

Speaking about the clash, Mumbai head coach Des Buckingham said that the team will continue to have the same approach to the game and will look to continue getting better with every game. He stated:

"Our approach remains the same regardless of which team we play. Our aim is to try and get better every game and try to continue improving on what we do with and without the ball.

"I said before the last game, we have done as much as we can and put ourselves in a strong position to approach firstly the Durand Cup and secondly the ISL season in a strong position."

Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head

This will be the first time the two sides will lock horns in any form of competitive football, thus their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC FC live streaming details

The match between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD and Sports18-Khel channels. The game can also be live streamed on the Voot app and website.

Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC prediction

Both teams will be very happy with the way they have performed so far, but only one will be able to make it to the final. Local favorites Mohammedan SC will fancy their chances, having defeated the likes of FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters, but Mumbai City, with their squad depth, are likely to emerge victorious in this fixture.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC 2 - 3 Mumbai City FC

Edited by Ankush Das