Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy - 3 player battles to watch out for

Group B action gets underway in the 2022 Durand Cup as former Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC take on Armed Forces outfit Indian Navy at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, August 18.

While Indian Navy are regular participants in the esteemed Durand Cup, this will mark Mumbai City FC's debut in Asia's oldest club competition. The Islanders have named a star-studded 26-man squad led by new attacking recruits Greg Stewart and Jorge Pereyra Díaz.

Des Buckingham's side head into the Durand Cup as one of the favorites and the Mumbai City FC coach recognizes the importance of the tournament. The Englishman is determined to pick up from where they left off in the AFC Champions League last season.

The Indian Navy side have failed to make it past the Durand Cup group stages in the last three editions. In 2021, they were off to the perfect start with a 2-1 win over Delhi FC but couldn't build on that and ended up at the bottom of the table after defeats to Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

Head coach Abhilash Nair will be keen to put up a more positive performance this time around. A first knockout stage appearance since 2013 might be a big ask for the Armed Forces side, but their physical and fast-paced play will not make it easy for their fancied-opponents.

To better understand how the contest is likely to pan out, let's take a look at three key player battles in Group B's opening fixture.

#3 Mourtada Fall (MCFC) vs Sreyas VG (NAV)

Striker Sreyas VG was Indian Navy's top-scorer in the 2021 Durand Cup with two goals in three games and will lead his side's offense once again this year. The 25-year-old was part of Sudeva Delhi FC's squad in the I-League in 2021-22, contributing with two goals and an assist as his team avoided relegation.

Sreyas will have his task cut out against the tall and sturdy centre-back Mourtada Fall who, in his four seasons in the ISL, has made his name as one of the best defenders to play in India.

Now entering his third season with Mumbai City, the 34-year-old Senegalese is often the last line of defense in Buckingham's system, which is notable for keeping a high backline.

Fall is known for his confidence on the ball and ability to build-up play, but if Sreyas can keep the press high, Indian Navy can eke out an opportunity or two to cause some trouble in the Islanders' goal.

#2 Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC) vs Britto PM (NAV)

The all-India battle between Mumbai City left-back Mandar Rao Dessai and Indian Navy wide midfielder Britto PM should be a compelling watch. Dessai's quality in not just defense, but also attack, could mean extra work for Britto in terms of tracking back to help out his defenders.

Last season, Dessai became the most experienced player in ISL history with 128 appearances and later clocked 361 minutes in Mumbai City's impressive AFC Champions League campaign.

Britto has scored two goals in six matches for Indian Navy in the Durand Cup over the last two editions and also led his side to the 2018-19 Kerala Premier League title. The 29-year-old will feature for Rajasthan United in the 2022-23 I-League season.

#1 Jorge Pereyra Díaz (MCFC) vs Novin Gurung (NAV)

After scoring eight goals to help Kerala Blasters FC reach the ISL final last season, Jorge Pereyra Díaz switched bases to join Mumbai City FC on a one-year deal until May 2023. On his debut for the Islanders, the Argentine is expected to square off against young but experienced Indian Navy defender Novin Gurung on the left wing.

Right-back Gurung has signed for Rajasthan United FC for the upcoming I-League season. The 23-year-old has previously plied his trade with Shillong Lajong FC and Real Kashmir FC, and this will be his third Durand Cup campaign with the Indian Navy team.

In a contest where Mumbai City are expected to press high from the get-go, Díaz's pace and quality on the ball against Gurung’s agility and fine tackling could be the answer to whether the Indian Navy can hold of their own against the Islanders’ might.

